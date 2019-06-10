As UGASports continues to sort through it’s top-10 position rankings as determined by a survey of site subscribers, it’s time to turn to No. 8 – the wide receivers.

Full disclosure compels us to relay that the difference between No. 8 and No. 9 (the defensive line) was extremely close, as both spots have some questions heading into fall camp.

Does this mean that the Dawgs are doomed? Of course not. This series isn’t supposed to be a prediction – just a simple ranking of where fans see each position as it stands today.

WHY NO. 9: Pretty simple – the Bulldogs return just three lettermen who have ever caught a pass wearing the Red and Black.

Jeremiah Holloman and Tyler Simmons both saw significant playing time last fall, grabbing 24 and nine passes, respectfully. After that, the only other wideout with a catch to his name wearing the Red and Black is Trey Blount, who caught 3 for 39.

There won’t be shortage of bodies at wide receiver, but there’s just a bunch of guys who will have to step up. Will they? That’s the question.

OVERVIEW: First, let’s give props to Holloman. Here’s a guy who some folks suggested wouldn’t make it as a wide receiver in the SEC. All he’s done so far is gone on to not only become a dependable performer and trusted target for quarterback Jake Fromm, but also one of the better leaders on the team.

However, he’s going to need some help after Georgia lost its top two receivers – Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman – a year early to the NFL, along with seniors Terry Godwin and Ahkil Crumpton.

One of the players coaches are counting on making a big jump is Demetrius Robertson. When Robertson transferred to Georgia last summer from Cal, he was heralded as the next big thing at wide receiver for the Bulldogs, only to go to make it through the entire season without catching a single pass. That’s expected to change this fall. Now that he’s bigger, stronger, and knows the system, Robertson’s expected to become an integral part of the rotation and give Georgia the kind of deep threat many thought he would provide last year.

Other returnees to watch include redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson and redshirt sophomore Matt Landers. Jackson figures to step in a slot for the Bulldogs, while the 6-foot-5 Landers has flashed potential, but needs to become more consistent.

The afore-mentioned Blount, redshirt freshman Tommy Bush and walk-on Willie Erdman are other names to watch, along with graduate transfer Lawrence Cager (Miami) who brings three years of FBS experience to the table.

Two even bigger names to watch are freshman George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock.

Pickens – unless you’ve been harvesting sea cucumbers in New Guinea for the past six months – is a former five-star who posted some eye-popping numbers in high school and is expected to make an immediate impact.

Same goes for Blaylock, who according to head coach Kirby Smart, will get looks at all three receiver positions (X, Y and Z).

Fellow freshman Makiya Tongue will also get a look-see.

FINAL NOTE: Again, just because the Bulldogs’ wide receiving corps comes in at No. 8, that doesn’t mean all is lost.

On the contrary.

From a skill perspective, Georgia’s wide receivers have the talent, speed and the ability to go out and make big plays for the offense.

They’ve just got to go out and do it.

No. 10 - Tight ends

No. 9 - Defensive Line