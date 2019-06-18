We’re down to No. 4 in our position countdown its the point in the series where we’re really starting to talk about some strengths.

That’s certainly true at running back.

Staying healthy will be imperative, but assuming that happens, there’s every reason to expect that Georgia’s run game will at least be just as potent as it was last year, and depending on how far back Zamir White has actually come, could be dynamic.

WHY NO. 4? Being the fourth-ranked position on Georgia is not a bad deal.

D’Andre Swift is a proven commodity, and assuming White is indeed back to a semblance of his former self, watch out.

Add in an underrated Brian Herrien, sophomore James Cook and freshman Kenny McIntosh each of the four bring something a little unique to the field for the Bulldogs.

They just have to stay healthy.

OVERVIEW: Swift is poised for a big-time season, not just running the football but as a weapon out of the backfield. Providing he stays healthy Swift’s numbers could be eye-popping.

A season that sees Swift accumulate between 1,700 and 2,000 yards rushing and receiving is not out of the realm of possibility.

Fingers remain crossed on White.

From all indications, White has done everything humanly possible to get himself in outstanding shape after suffering a pair of ACL tears.

White still hasn’t been involved in contact and questions remain about his speed, but dismissing the former five-star’s potential contributions would be a mistake.

Herrien brings experience and is primed for his best year yet, while Cook could actually see just as much time in the slot for the Bulldogs as offensive coordinator James Coley wants to get the speedy Florida native in space just as much as he can.

Freshman Kenny McIntosh will be in position to watch and learn, but he’ll play and should any injuries occur, will obviously figure into an even larger role.

Walk-on Prather Hudson will continue to get his looks along with being a key performer on special teams.

FINAL NOTE: Nagging injuries plagued Swift as a sophomore but he still managed to rush for 1,049 yards and finish as the team’s third-leading receiver with 32 catches for 297 yards.

Swift’s worked extremely hard this offseason to make sure he’s in the best shape of his life, and assuming he can stay healthy, it’s going to be exciting to see the numbers he puts up.

Anything White is able to bring to the table should be considered gravy. Not dismissing the young man at all, but look for coaches to work him in slowly until he’s able – literally and figuratively – to get his feet back under him.

Add in the contributions of Herrien and Cook, Georgia’s backfield could be dynamic. It just has to avoid any major injuries.

