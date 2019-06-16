We’re down to No. 5 in our position countdown for Georgia and we’re sticking with a secondary theme – the cornerbacks.

Deandre Baker is gone, but athletically, still have plenty of options.

Does that mean it’s a guarantee that someone will step in from Day 1, play to Baker’s standards and Georgia won’t miss a beat at cornerback? No, we’re not suggesting that at all.

But there’s some serious young talent in the defensive backfield at cornerback for Bulldogs. While it might take a few weeks to sort through, this young group should ultimately work out just fine.

WHY NO. 5: Being No. 5 certainly shouldn’t be taken as a knock, and that’s certainly the case here.

If Baker was back, we’d probably rank the group a tick or two higher.

There’s also questions about how Tyson Campbell and some of the other young corners will perform, although the fact the young kids are so athletically talented eases a lot of whatever concerns there might be.

OVERVIEW Baker was phenomenal over his four-year career with the Bulldogs before going in the first rounds to the New York Giants.

In Baker, head coach Kirby Smart knew he could put the Miami native on an island and he’d lock down whatever received he happened to be going against.

Give Eric Stokes plenty of props. Stokes was pretty much an afterthought when the season began but got better and better as the season went along and by the time the season came to an end had established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the SEC.

As a freshman, Campbell had his ups and downs, but don’t give up on the former five-star just yet. On the contrary. Campbell enjoyed a solid spring for the Bulldogs and finished the spring in contention for a starting job opposite Stokes.

However, as we mentioned earlier, the Bulldogs have depth.

If Mark Webb isn’t starting at Star, don’t be shocked when the Pennsylvania native gets his share of looks.

Tyrique McGhee and Ameer Speed also bring experience.

However, the biggest threats for playing time at corner may be a pair of newcomers – junior college transfer DJ Daniel and Tyrique Stevenson, each of whom made quite the impression as early enrollees.

FINAL NOTE: If Stokes can continue the improvements, he displayed in his first full year as a starter there’s every reason to believe he could become one of the better cornerbacks in the SEC.

Campbell will probably get first dibs on the other side of Stokes, but Daniel and Stevenson are both going to push for time and will be part of the rotation regardless.

Look for more from Speed, with Webb and McGhee getting their opportunities.

Georgia won’t be hurting at cornerback this fall.

