We’re down to No. 7 in our Top 10 position rankings as determined by UGASports subscribers, and today we take a look at a unit that is sometimes overlooked but one where having success is imperative if you want to have a championship squad – special teams.

When breaking down what the Bulldogs have to offer, we’re not just talking about kickers and punters, but the return units and coverage units as well.

WHY NO. 7: Although some still take umbrage with Rodrigo Blankenship for his miss in the SEC Championship, the senior kicker remains one of the best in the SEC. He’s not the problem.

Georgia’s questions are at punter, and whether or not sophomore Jake Camarda can become more consistent than he was a season ago (more on that later).

There's more.

The loss of Mecole Hardman – Georgia’s primary return man on kickoffs and punts – is gone, meaning the Bulldogs have to come up with someone new to handle both jobs. Will it be one player? Two? Those are questions that remain unanswered headed into fall camp.

OVERVIEW: Oddly enough, Blankenship was more effective on kicks from 40 yards-plus (8-of-10) than he was from 30-39 (2-of-4), but he’s still nobody Kirby Smart would rather have handling the kicking duties for the Bulldogs.

Blankenship continues to be a weapon on kickoffs, with 82 of his 97 kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.

As for Camarda, as a freshman, the former Norcross High standout will not only be looking to improve his yards per average (42.6), but of his 43 punts, only 16 resulted in fair catches by the opposing team with just 10 pinning foes inside the 20.

When teams did return punts, they averaged 12.8 yards, a number that coaches certainly want to see shortened.

The same holds true when it comes to kickoff coverage.

Opponents brought back just 10 returns on the Bulldogs all year, but when they did, they averaged over 31 yards. That’s too much.

Several players will get shots in the return game. Three names to look for in regards to kickoffs will be running backs Brian Herrien and James Cook, along with wide receivers Demetris Robertson, Tyler Simmons and possibly freshman Dominick Blaylock.

Don’t be surprised if Blaylock also gets a shot returning punts, along with redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson.

FINAL NOTE: Ultimately, the biggest question mark when it comes to special teams, figures to be Camarda.

The young man has plenty of talent. That’s never been the question, but he’ll need to harness that talent to become the type of consistent performer that Georgia needs him to be in order for the Bulldogs’ special teams as effective as it needs to be.

