The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA is surging for four-star OL

Here is the June 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia surges for Helton

Georgia is making a big play to try and land in-state offensive lineman Zykie Helton.

Adam Gorney noted the Bulldogs are sitting in a good position for the talented lineman following his recent visit. At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Helton would be a big addition up front.

"Georgia continues to surge ahead in Helton’s recruitment and after another great visit there this weekend where he loved the 'championship mindset' in everything they do, the Bulldogs are clearly a main contender in his recruitment," Gorney wrote. "Alabama is also up there (he was once committed to the Crimson Tide) and now Georgia Tech is also making a serious play for the four-star interior OL from Carrollton, Ga."

Lonon is ecstatic about offer

You don't get much more local than Anthony Lonon.

Lonon, an edge rusher from Clarke Central in Athens -- located down the street from UGA -- mentioned how excited he was to receive his recent offer from Georgia. Lonon grew up a Georgia fan and is also a legacy recruit given his father played for the Bulldogs.

"My dad played football at UGA. So, of course, right there, you know, I grew up as a Dawg fan, 100%," Lonon said. "And then when I was growing up, favorite players I've watched, I would definitely say, we can go Todd Gurley on the offense, and then we can say Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Mykel (Williams), all those. I actually wear 88 because of Jalen Carter."

Lonon's recruitment has picked up steadily in the new year, so Georgia figures to have some competition even if it's in a good spot for now.

"I have 27 (offers) right now. My first Power 4 offer came in February," Lonon said. "So if you could imagine, since then, I've been picking up on my recruitment, you know, I'm really just now starting to get into that world."

Also on UGASports

The big Georgia official visit preview.

Georgia baseball commit Kenny Ishikawa is set to make history.

Wes Johnson added New Mexico transfer first baseman Jordy Oriach and New Orleans transfer pitcher Grant Edwards on Thursday.

Dawgs give back