Looking ahead to 2022: Defensive line

But with spring practice upon us, it’s time to move on. Let’s take a look at what the future holds at the position.

Talk about some big cleats to fill. What this trio did as leaders for what was one of Georgia’s more impressive defensive fronts in recent memory will not soon be forgotten.

Almost a week has passed, and Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Devonte Wyatt are still being talked about by pundits for the jobs each did last week during the NFL Combine.

Whoever makes up the core of Georgia’s defensive line will certainly have some wonderful role models to remember as they begin preparations for the start of spring practice, which gets underway on Tuesday.

Junior Jalen Carter has been an integral part of Georgia’s defensive front his first two seasons with the program. This fall, he’ll be squarely in the spotlight.

At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Carter is quite a beast.

Ask Davis and Wyatt whose Georgia’s strongest defensive lineman was, and Carter’s name will be the one mentioned.

Not only is the Florida native one of the tops at this position in the SEC, but in the country as well. A year from now, you’ll be hearing his name bandied about as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s that good.

Carter will not be the only one whose role will expand this fall. Juniors Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue will also play prominent roles. Like so many of Georgia’s defensive linemen, Stackhouse and Logue can play dual roles for position coach Tray Scott.

There’s plenty of depth.

Tramel Walthour, Tymon Mitchell, and Bill Norton are both entering their fourth year in the program, while junior Warren Brinson should also see his reps increase.

Second-year players Jonathan Jefferson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Marlin Dean each redshirted as freshmen and will be looking to carve themselves a spot in the rotation.

They’ll need to be at their best if they want to stay ahead of a group of true freshmen that project as future stars.

Topping the list is early enrollee Mykel Williams, who comes in with star potential written all over him. It’s conceivable that Williams could work his way into the rotation early as Walker did as a freshmen, assuming he picks up the defensive plays as he’s expected to be able to do.

Georgia’s freshmen class of defensive linemen is about as deep as it can be.

Marvin Jones Jr. is actually expected to start out at outside linebacker, but it will not be a surprise to ultimately see him move down and get work at defensive end.

Keithian “Bear” Alexander won’t be able to practice this spring after undergoing Labrum surgery. However, he’s expected to be ready for the start of fall, and along with Christen Miller and possibly Shone Washington, gives Georgia three more young lions on the defensive line fans can expect to make an impact, perhaps as soon as this fall.