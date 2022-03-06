Looking ahead to 2022: Inside linebacker

While the Bulldogs have Rian Davis and Trezman Marshall who have been with the program for three years, you’re going to see some younger players get real opportunities for work, perhaps earlier than they ordinarily might.

With Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker moving on, there will be no shortage of competition for spots when spring practice gets underway on March 15.

Of all the positions on defense, insider linebacker may have the most pressing questions.

It’s going to be very interesting to see who steps into the leadership role that Dean provided, not just for the inside linebackers, but for the entire team.

The aforementioned Davis and Marshall have the most experience from the standpoint of being part of the team. But can they stay healthy? So far, that’s been a chore.

Although most of the pair’s game action has been on special teams, injuries have been a large part of their three seasons with the program.

After playing in all 14 games as a true freshman, Marshall has only seen action in seven contests over the past two years. Marshall is still very highly thought of and has the potential to be a key contributor, assuming he can stay on the field.

The same is true for Davis. Surgery following an early-season leg injury limited the Apopka, Fla. native to just the win over UAB after playing in seven contests the season before, on special teams.

Coaches love Davis’ physicality, but like Marshall, he must finally shake the injury bug to make the impact that he and Bulldog coaches hope for.

Sophomore Juman Dumas-Johnson certainly flashed as a true freshman, and the smart money would have him nailing down one of the two starting roles.

Dumas-Johnson played in 14 of 15 games, making 22 tackles, including a pair of sacks. At 235 pounds, the Maryland native had a 20-yard pick-6 in the rout over UAB.

Sophomore Smael Mondon could take a huge jump.

Mondon was moved from outside linebacker to inside, and while he spent most of his time on special teams on Georgia’s kickoff coverage and return teams, he appears ready to make significant contributions as an on-field defender.

The former Paulding County standout finished with 12 tackles, including his first career sack against Charleston Southern. At 6-3, Mondon still needs to add some weight to his frame, but that should not be a problem.

Like Mondon, Xavian Sorey was also moved to inside linebacker during the year. Sorey was still considered a bit raw as a freshman, although there’s certainly no doubt about his athleticism.

Early enrollees Jalon Walker and C.J. Washington will each receive ample opportunities this spring to show what they can do.

Washington has already made an impression in the weight room, and is blessed with good speed, a must for playing inside linebacker for Kirby Smart.

Walker’s ceiling is about as high as it gets. With his size and length, Walker could ultimately grow into an edge defender. But right now, he’s expected to get a long look on the inside, where his sideline-to-sideline pursuit could get him ample opportunities as a true freshman.