Looking ahead to 2022: Wide receiver

As we continue our position looking ahead to spring practice, let’s take a deep dive inside the wide receiver room.

There’s a lot to discuss here.

Although George Pickens missed most of the year while recovering from his torn ACL, it certainly did not qualify as a surprise when he decided to head to the NFL Draft.

That was always going to be Pickens’ plan, and with the recovery he made last year, there was no reason for him to alter his plans.

Justin Robinson is headed to Mississippi State after putting his name in the transfer portal, while East Carolina landed walk-on Jaylen Johnson, who actually saw decent reps over the past two years.

Of course, the one that stings and the one that everybody was talking about is Jermaine Burton’s decision to transfer, ultimately to Alabama.

From what we understand, and from Nick Saban’s own lips, Burton wanted to go somewhere that puts more of an emphasis on the passing game. With Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young coming back, that was enough to convince Burton to hang his shingle in the SEC West.

While this no doubt qualifies as a loss for the Bulldogs not having Burton in the fold, next year’s receiving corps has some quality pieces back.

They’ll just need to stay healthy.