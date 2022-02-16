Looking ahead to 2022: TE

The good news is that Bowers is expected to be good to go well before the start of fall camp and ready to build on his spectacular freshmen season when Georgia opens the season against Oregon.

This is apropos with Monday’s news that Brock Bowers is out for the spring while he recovers from recent Labrum surgery.

In the second installment of our latest series taking a look at each position ahead of spring practice, we take a look at the tight ends.

Other than quarterback Stetson Bennett, Bowers was the second-biggest individual story on offense for the Bulldogs last fall.

Even before fans had their first look at the native of Napa, California in last year’s G-Day game, word of Bowers’ athleticism and potential impact were already making the rounds.

Comparisons to proven NFL stars typically aren’t fair to youngsters like Bowers, but after seeing him in person, those Rob Gronkowsi mentions may not have been too far off base.

Georgia, even with its long, storied history, has not had a tight end put up numbers even in the same zip code as Bowers.

Bowers caught 56 passes for 882 yards and caught a school-record 13 touchdown passes.

He even rushed for 56 yards and a score.

What made Bowers’ season even more impressive is even when opponents knew he was coming, there little they could do to keep him from making plays.

Look for more big plays from Bowers come fall.

One of Kirby Smart’s best recruiting jobs may have been to keep rising junior Darnell Washington on the roster.

Rumors were certainly out there that the Las Vegas native was considering putting his name in the transfer, but at least for now, that has not happened.

Like any competitor, Washington wants to make plays too, and at 6-6 and 270 pounds, he certainly brings a dynamic few teams have.

Bowers’ emergence and a foot injury likely stymied some of that potential, but this spring Washington and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will have plenty of opportunity to figure out more ways to get him the ball.

Washington is an integral part of Georgia’s offensive plans.

For those wondering about Arik Gilbert, yes, he is with the team as we reported weeks ago. However, wide receiver does appear to be his new position. Gilbert is listed as a wide receiver on Georgia’s official website, although it would not surprise anyone to see the former five-star line up in tight end formations from time to time.

Seldom-used Brett Seither and Ryland Goede also return, but with John FitzPatrick moving on to the NFL, a name to watch will be early enrollee Oscar Delp.

Georgia’s recent crop of tight ends each have two things in common – they’re big and can run. Delp is no exception.

At 6-foot-5, Georgia listed the former West Forsyth star at 225 pounds when he signed back in December. One can safety assume he’ll be in the 230-plus range by the time spring camp rolls around.

Similar to Bowers, Delp caught 59 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 45 and one score his senior season.