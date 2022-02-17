Looking ahead to 2022: Running backs

One again, the Bulldogs are loaded with high-end talent and plenty of depth that ensures Georgia will continue to run the football as good as, or better than, anyone in the SEC.

Zamir White and James Cook have moved on to the NFL, but Georgia’s reputation as being RBU will not be ending anytime soon.

In the third installment of our series taking a look ahead of spring practice, we shift over to the running backs.

With Cook and White no longer here, junior Kendall Milton’s opportunity to shine has never been better.

The former five-star from California endured minor knee injuries his first two years with the team. Assuming he stays healthy, he could indeed be in for a big year.

At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Milton is no doubt capable of carrying a bigger load in the Bulldog backfield and should get ample opportunity to see just how good he can be. Not only does he have the power to pick up tough yards inside, but he’s got the speed to be effective on the perimeter.

Milton hasn’t been used in the passing game to date, but look for those opportunities to present themselves this fall.

Senior Kenny McIntosh will also have his chance to shine.

We’ve already seen plenty of flashes from McIntosh as he’s played integral roles in each of his first three seasons.

With Cook gone, the Fort Lauderdale native may be the fastest of Georgia’s remaining backs. He’s also the most versatile.

Not only did McIntosh rush for 328 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, but he caught 22 passes 242 yards and two scores. That wasn’t all. Who can forget the 18-yard touchdown pass he threw against Michigan in the Orange Bowl?

Don’t be surprised if McIntosh puts numbers similar to Cook's for the Bulldogs last fall.

Daijun Edwards, meanwhile, keeps plugging along.

We’ve yet to actually hear from Edwards in an interview session, but he doesn’t need to speak for us to see this native of Colquitt County is tougher than a $2 steak.

Edwards is one of those guys who just seems to run with purpose and basically dares anyone to bring him down. At 201 pounds, Edwards isn’t the biggest running back working under Dell McGee, but whenever he’s played, he’s been effective, rushing for 218 and 210 yards, respectively, in each of his first two seasons.

Freshmen Branson Robinson may be the first player you want to get off the bus.

Listed at 5-10 and 220 pounds, Robinson’s physique will remind Bulldog fans of a young Nick Chubb. If he can produce even half as well as the current starter for the Cleveland Browns, the Bulldogs will have a good one on their hands.

Joining Robinson as a member of Georgia’s freshman class is Dallas native Andrew Paul who, like Robinson, is listed at 5-10 and 202 pounds.

Paul was heavily coveted by Clemson but chose Georgia after a late visit to Athens. Like Robinson, he will arrive on campus in May.