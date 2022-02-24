Looking ahead to 2022: OLBs

We’ve broken down the offense, so let’s hop over to the defensive side as we continue our position previews ahead of spring practice.

Let's start with a little housekeeping.

This is a position(s) that’s morphed a bit since Kirby Smart took over as the head coach.

With the Bulldogs primarily in nickel, Georgia rarely uses its base 3-4 anymore, essentially eliminating what used to be known as the Sam linebacker.

In other words, depth will not be a problem.

Neither will experience.

Some of the best off-season news that Georgia has received was word last month that Nolan Smith is coming back and not leaving early to enter the NFL Draft.

This was welcome on a couple of fronts.

One, Smith is one of the better outside linebackers in the SEC. But second, he’s arguably the most vocal leader on the entire team.

As you know, Smith was arrested in late January on a pair of misdemeanor driving offenses. But punishment will be handled internally, and he will not miss any games.

Robert Beal is also coming back. Beal exploded during the second half of the season for the Bulldogs and actually finished as the team’s leader in sacks with 6.5.

Along with Smith, Beal is expected to see the bulk of the reps at Jack linebacker for Georgia.

There are some young pups to keep an eye on.

Redshirt sophomore MJ Sherman has been around for two years, but injuries have kept him from making quite the early impact many projected that he would.

This spring will be very important because there are some players younger than he that will be anxious to make their respective moves.

Sophomore Chaz Chambliss, who can also play inside, is starting to earn more and more trust. But keep an eye on freshman Marvin Jones, Jr.

The son of the former NFL standout could be the most physically talented of the group. Although he’s still a little bit raw, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has all the tools to be great.

For those wondering about fellow early enrollee Mykel Williams, he’s expected to also see reps at defensive end where he, too, could make an early impact.

Two other freshmen, C.J. Madden and Darrius Smith, are also listed as outside linebackers, although both are expected to see most of their action initially on special teams.

Madden will miss the spring after undergoing labrum surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp.