Looking ahead to 2022: Offensive line

The Bulldogs return 16 scholarship linemen who were part of last year’s National Championship squad, as well as five freshmen who also hope to get playing time.

Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer have moved on to the NFL, but Kirby Smart has annually made the position a recruiting priority. Little if any drop-off is expected.

In the fourth installment of our series taking a look ahead to spring practice, let’s dive into Georgia’s offensive line.

Let’s start with what we believe we know.

At center, Sedrick Van Pran improved his game as the season went along. The Louisiana native not only lifted his game from a technical standpoint but established himself as one of the top leaders for the unit.

By the end of the year, Van Pran was playing as well as any center in the SEC, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue this fall.

His isn’t the only position that appears in good hands.

Warren McClendon has started the past 24 games at right tackle, and that should not be changing. The Brunswick native played in 86 percent of Georgia’s total offensive plays, including all of the Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, and Michigan games, and both Alabama games.

McClendon is one of those players a bit like right guard Solomon Kindley was. Every year you expect someone to beat him out, but all he does is plug away, execute, and do an excellent job. He’ll do it again this fall.

Left tackle appears to be Broderick Jones’ position to lose.

If you’re wondering how much confidence coaches have in the former five-star, look no further than the national championship game against the Crimson Tide. If coaches did not have confidence in Jones to perform in the biggest game of the year, they never would have moved Jamaree Salyer to right guard in place of Warren Ericson midway through the game.

Jones actually started the final four regular-season games at left tackle, and that experience has him the favorite to hold the spot down full-time in 2022.

As far as the top backup at tackle goes, Amarius Mims is expected to play a valuable role. But don’t be surprised if the sophomore also reps at one of the two guard positions.

There’s no denying the physicality and sheer size that Mims (6-7, 330) brings to the offensive line. There are still areas of his game coaches want to see him improve, but once it starts fully clicking for the Cochran native, it could prove difficult keeping him out of the lineup.

Veteran Xavier Truss can also play tackle and guard.

Tate Ratledge is no doubt anxious to reclaim his starting job at right guard. Remember, Ratledge was the starter there over Ericson to open the season, before his year was promptly ended due to a Lisfranc injury.

While he’s long since ditched the crutches, it’s unclear how much practice time he’ll get this spring, although he’s expected to be 100 percent by the start of fall camp.

The competition at both guard spots will be fun to watch. It’s going to be a scrum to see who comes out on top.

Left guard is wide open with Shaffer no longer here, and any number of players could wind up getting the job. Micah Morris, Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg, early enrollee Earnest Green, redshirt freshmen Jared Wilson, and Dylan Fairchild. As arguably Georgia’s most versatile offensive linemen with the ability to play all five positions, redshirt sophomore Austin Blaske is also a candidate, although the former South Effingham standout may be the top backup to Van Pran at center.

Depth will not be a problem.

Clay Webb, Cameron Kinnie and Owen Condon are three other scholarship linemen still on hand, with Greene, fellow early enrollee Griffin Scroggs, Jacob Hood, Aliou Bah and Drew Bobo also making up this year’s freshman class.