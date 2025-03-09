Advertisement
Published Mar 9, 2025
Georgia Spring Practice: Youth is the word at outside linebacker
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

If you’ve been following along with our pre-spring position previews, you’ve seen your share of new names Georgia coaches will be counting on to play key roles.

That’s very true at outside linebacker.

Of all the positions on the Georgia team, this might be the youngest.

With Chaz Chambliss graduating and Damon Wilson transferring to Missouri, the only returnee with any significant playing time is junior Gabe Harris, who also occasionally repped at defensive end.

Harris played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 14 tackles and a pair of sacks. The Thomasville native also has a penchant for causing mistakes, forcing two fumbles, tied for most on the team.

Sophomore Quintavius Johnson played mostly on special teams last year, but coaches rave about his athleticism.

At 6-4 and 255 pounds, Johnson is a former quarterback at Mays High, but has adapted nicely as a full-time defensive player and is in line to see plenty of reps.

After that, there’s nothing but youngsters.

One name to watch is former five-star Isaiah Gibson, who has reportedly gotten off to a quick start and will receive plenty of early looks.

The other two freshmen are Darren Ikinnagbon and Chase Linton, who, like Gibson, will receive a crash course from position coach Chidera Uzo-Direbe.

Advertisement
Returning Lettermen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Gabe

Harris

Junior

6-4/260

Harris received extensive action, mostly as a backup at defensive end, but is expected to be the primary replacement for Chaz Chambliss.

Quintavius

Johnson

Sophomore

6-4/255

Played in 12 of 14 games, mostly on special teams. Did make four tackles after coming in as an early enrollee last year.

Newcomers
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Isaiah Gibson

Freshman

6-4/255

The former five-star recorded 17 sacks as a junior for Warner Robins. Could eventually side down to defensive end but currently listed as an outside linebacker by the school.

Darren

Ikinnagbon

Freshman

6-5/250

The No. 3 prospect in New Jersey per Rivals, Ikinnagbon is still developing as a prospect, but he's got the physical tools to develop into a front-line starter.

Chase

Linton

Freshman

6-4/230

A crazy-athletic playmaker, Linton boasts a triple jump of 44-8.5. Projects as a big-time edge rusher, which is just what the Bulldogs hope he will be.

From Earlier

Holes to fill on the defensive line

Tight ends a position of strength

What impact will transfer receivers have?

Running back depth concerns?

The rebuild of the offensive line

The quarterback battle

Advertisement