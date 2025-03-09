Georgia Spring Practice: Youth is the word at outside linebacker

If you’ve been following along with our pre-spring position previews, you’ve seen your share of new names Georgia coaches will be counting on to play key roles.

That’s very true at outside linebacker.

Of all the positions on the Georgia team, this might be the youngest.

With Chaz Chambliss graduating and Damon Wilson transferring to Missouri, the only returnee with any significant playing time is junior Gabe Harris, who also occasionally repped at defensive end.

Harris played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 14 tackles and a pair of sacks. The Thomasville native also has a penchant for causing mistakes, forcing two fumbles, tied for most on the team.

Sophomore Quintavius Johnson played mostly on special teams last year, but coaches rave about his athleticism.

At 6-4 and 255 pounds, Johnson is a former quarterback at Mays High, but has adapted nicely as a full-time defensive player and is in line to see plenty of reps.

After that, there’s nothing but youngsters.

One name to watch is former five-star Isaiah Gibson, who has reportedly gotten off to a quick start and will receive plenty of early looks.

The other two freshmen are Darren Ikinnagbon and Chase Linton, who, like Gibson, will receive a crash course from position coach Chidera Uzo-Direbe.