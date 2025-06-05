The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Georgia is my dream school, man'

Here is the June 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Parker scores UGA offer

Georgia has a history of only offering elite running backs, especially when you see the track record of who has ended up in the NFL from the university.

Georgia hopes Jakeyveon Parker will be next in line as the program extended a scholarship offer his way. Parker said Georgia sits at the top and that the NFL pedigree is very attractive.

"Georgia is Georgia. They're RBU," Parker said. "They developed a lot of running backs in the past. So, this is just a perfect opportunity for me. You know what I'm saying? My dream is to go to the league, go pro. So, if I want to keep proceeding to do that, I think I belong at Georgia because they are RBU and he produced and developed his running backs to be elite back."

The Montezuma native grew up a Georgia fan, which could assist the Bulldogs moving forward.

"(The offer) means a lot because just knowing that I can potentially play in Coach (Mike) Bobo's offense is insane. Georgia is like no other school," he said. "(Georgia) is most definitely my dream school, man."

Brooks' recruitment winding down

Edge rusher Khamari Brooks' recruitment is nearing an end, with Georgia making an emphatic statement in explaining how it plans to use him.

Brooks has been told he will be utilized similarly to Jalon Walker and Nolan Smith, which is enticing to the North Oconee standout.

"They believe that I can do a lot of different things on defense. Kirby (Smart) believes I can play inside backer if they wanted me to," Brooks said. "So he sees me as a guy that's quick, because they think they have a lot of guys that do a lot of good things well, but also have their weaknesses, obviously, everybody has in their game. But I believe that I'm going to be versatile, able enough to do a lot of different things and not be able to, 'It's first down, he can't play on his down.'"

