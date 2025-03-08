Advertisement
Published Mar 8, 2025
Georgia Spring Practice: Holes to fill on the defensive line
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Georgia’s offensive front isn’t the only line of scrimmage to watch this spring.

So too is the defensive line.

The Bulldogs lost some integral players from last year, including nose guard Nazir Stackhouse, tackles Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Warren Brinson, and defensive end Mykel Williams.

All four took place in last week’s NFL Combine, leaving behind a group that, despite some talent, remains largely untested.

Three players position coach Tray Scott will be counting upon heavily include juniors Christen Miller and Jordan Hall, along with redshirt sophomore Xzavier McLeod.

Both Miller and Hall are entering their third year in the program and have enjoyed success before. They just need to stay healthy.

Hall, in particular. At 6-4 and 320 pounds, he would have played a key role for the Bulldogs last fall but was slowed by a pair of stress fractures that kept him off the field for most of the season. When healthy, Hall has the potential to be one of the better defensive linemen in the SEC, with versatility to play more than one spot up front for the Bulldogs.

Ditto for Miller, who, like Hall, is capable of producing the kind of interior pass rush you need from your defensive line.

McLeod transferred from South Carolina last year and spent most of his first season becoming comfortable with Georgia’s defensive system. Once he did, we started to see the 6-4, 315-pounder start to show more consistently. More is expected this fall.

Second-year players the Bulldogs will need to show progress include Nnamdi Ogboko, who at 6-4, 340 is being groomed to play the Zero Technique, with Justin Greene, Nasir Johnson, Jordan Thomas and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye being counted on as key contributors.

Georgia’s freshman class also offers some intriguing options.

Savannah native and former five-star Elijah Griffin is already creating some buzz during pre-spring drills. But he’s not alone.

Defensive end JJ Hanne has also impressed. The Bulldogs also signed some big-bodied defenders in Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon, but Georgia currently lists both as outside linebackers, so they will be addressed in a later preview.

Returning Lettermen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Jordan

Hall

Junior

6-4/320

Hall is healthy after missing eight games last year due to a pair of stress fractures. As a freshman, he flashed with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops.

Christen

Miller

Junior

6-4/305

Miller had the best numbers of any returning defensive lineman, making 27 tackles, including 3.5 for losses of 12 yards. Miller started 11 of the 12 games he played.

Xzavier McLeod

Sophomore

6-4/315

It took McLeod a while to get going after transferring from South Carolina but came on later in the season. He made three tackles in Georgia's overtime win over Georgia Tech and had 13 on the season.

Advertisement
Redshirt Freshmen/Freshman
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Justin

Greene

RS Freshman

6-4/275

Greene played in just one game last year against Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs will use him at defensive end.

Nasir

Johnson

RS Freshman

6-6/340

Johnson missed some time with a subluxation and played in just two games. However, coaches like what they see in the Dublin native, and he will have a chance to contribute at nose.

Jordan Thomas

RS Freshman

6-5/315

Look for Thomas' reps to receive an uptick. Thomas played in just three games in 2024 but contributed when he did, making two tackles, including a sack against Tennessee Tech. He also had a pair of pressures against the Golden Eagles.

Nnamdi Ogboko

RS Freshman

6-4/340

There's been a bit of buzz about Ogboko's play as well as the North Carolina native seems to be establishing himself. He played in three games as a true freshman.

Joseph

Jonah-Ajonye

RS Freshman

6-4/275

Jonah-Ajonye was on his way to having a decent role as a true freshman until a foot injury curtailed his season. It's believed the Texas native will be ready for spring, though he still could be limited to a degree.

Elijah Griffin

Freshman

6-5/300

The former five-star is already creating a buzz after coming off a five-star career at Savannah Christian. Of his 53 tackles, 27 were for loss, including eight sacks.

JJ Hanne

Freshman

6-5/285

Hanne hails from Berlin, Germany, but coaches like his tools.

From Earlier

Tight ends a position of strength

What impact will transfer receivers have?

Running back depth concerns?

The rebuild of the offensive line

The quarterback battle

Advertisement