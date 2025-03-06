Spring Practice: What impact will Georgia's new receivers have?

Georgia looked toward the transfer portal to augment its wide receiver room for the second straight year.

The early returns are positive.

Both newcomers Zachariah Branch from Southern Cal and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M have reportedly been quick studies since arriving from their respective schools and are anxious to make big impacts with their new team.

Branch brings some much-needed quickness and speed to the position, with big-play potential each time he touches the ball. Thomas brings a plethora of SEC experience and has the kind of big athletic frame that can make him the best friend of any quarterback.

There are some key returnees as well.

The multi-faceted Dillon Bell is back for his senior year. London Humphrey, who coaches expect to make another step after transferring from Vanderbilt two seasons ago, is also back.

Another player looking to take a jump is Nitro Tuggle, who flashed for Georgia against Tennessee but still needs to show more this spring.

Senior Cole Speer brings plenty of experience, while sophomore Sacovie White is another youngster with potential but needs to become more consistent.

The status of Colbie Young remains unclear.

Young pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and received 12 months of probation. A misdemeanor charge of assault on an unborn child was dropped.

Young is still listed on Georgia’s online roster, however, the school has yet to announce whether he will play this fall.

The Bulldogs did sign a talented class of receivers, headlined by former four-stars CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor. According to our sources, both freshmen have gotten off to nice starts in pre-spring 7-on-7 drills.

Other freshmen include Landon Roldan, Tyler Williams, and Thomas Blackshear.

The Bulldogs also have several walk-ons, including former Clinch County standout Jeremy Bell, among those who could compete for playing time.