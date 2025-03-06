Advertisement
Published Mar 6, 2025
Spring Practice: What impact will Georgia's new receivers have?
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Georgia looked toward the transfer portal to augment its wide receiver room for the second straight year.

The early returns are positive.

Both newcomers Zachariah Branch from Southern Cal and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M have reportedly been quick studies since arriving from their respective schools and are anxious to make big impacts with their new team.

Branch brings some much-needed quickness and speed to the position, with big-play potential each time he touches the ball. Thomas brings a plethora of SEC experience and has the kind of big athletic frame that can make him the best friend of any quarterback.

There are some key returnees as well.

The multi-faceted Dillon Bell is back for his senior year. London Humphrey, who coaches expect to make another step after transferring from Vanderbilt two seasons ago, is also back.

Another player looking to take a jump is Nitro Tuggle, who flashed for Georgia against Tennessee but still needs to show more this spring.

Senior Cole Speer brings plenty of experience, while sophomore Sacovie White is another youngster with potential but needs to become more consistent.

The status of Colbie Young remains unclear.

Young pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and received 12 months of probation. A misdemeanor charge of assault on an unborn child was dropped.

Young is still listed on Georgia’s online roster, however, the school has yet to announce whether he will play this fall.

The Bulldogs did sign a talented class of receivers, headlined by former four-stars CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor. According to our sources, both freshmen have gotten off to nice starts in pre-spring 7-on-7 drills.

Other freshmen include Landon Roldan, Tyler Williams, and Thomas Blackshear.

The Bulldogs also have several walk-ons, including former Clinch County standout Jeremy Bell, among those who could compete for playing time.

Advertisement
Returning Lettermen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Dillon Bell

Senior

6-1/-210

Bell is Georgia's leading returning wide receiver with 43 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns last year. The versatile Texan also rushed nine times for 107 yards and a score.

London

Humphreys

Junior

6-2/200

The Vanderbilt transfer was a regular part of the rotation with 10 starts. He caught 15 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Look for him to play an even bigger role this fall.

Nitro Tuggle

Sophomore

6-1/190

Coaches feel Tuggle has plenty of room to grow and feel his best football is ahead. He flashed for fans in the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee, but needs to work on is consistency.

Cole Speer

Senior

5-11/185

Speer played in all 14 games, primarily on special teams. He did catch three passes for 37 yards.

Transfers
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Zachariah

Branch

Junior

5-10/175

Branch comes to Georgia from Southern Cal and brings some much-needed speed and quickness with him. Last year Branch caught 47 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown. He is also expected to play a huge role on special teams, including punt returner.

Noah

Thomas

Senior

6-6/200

A big-bodied receiver, Thomas' skill set is certainly something the Bulldogs need. Last year at Texas A&M, Thomas led the Aggies with 39 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. Like Branch, we hear that Thomas has been a quick study learning the offense and is expected to play a huge role from the jump.

Freshman/Others
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

CJ Wiley

Freshman

6-4/210

Athletic, fast, with the ability to go up in a crowd and come and down with the ball. Wiley has already flashed those traits in early workouts for the Bulldogs. He'll have a chance for early playing time.

Talyn

Taylor

Freshman

6-1/180

Another youngster who knows what to do with the football once he gets it in his hands. As a senior, Taylor had 84 catches for 1,647 yards and 24 touchdowns. Like Wiley, he's also been the recipient of some exciting buzz.

Tyler

Williams

Freshman

6-2/205

Williams did a lot of different things in high school, so his prep numbers may not jump off the page. Still, he's athletic, a smart football player and coaches will look to put him to use at receiver come fall.

Landon

Roldan

Freshman

6-1/185

A product of nearby North Oconee, Roldan posted some of the most impressive numbers in the state last year for the Titans. The Ladd McConkey comparisons are inevitable.

Thomas

Blackshear

Freshman

6-1/195

Led Savannah's Calvary Day school with 38 catches for 866 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

Jeremy Bell

RSFresh.

6-0/175

A preferred walk-on, Bell impressed coaches during practice last year and dressed for several games. He played in Georgia's win over UMass.

From Earlier

Running back depth concerns?

The rebuild of the offensive line

The quarterback battle

Advertisement