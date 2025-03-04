Advertisement
Published Mar 4, 2025
Georgia Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Will it be Gunner Stockton’s show, or will Ryan Puglisi challenge him for the starting job?

That’s the most-asked question about the situation at quarterback for Georgia entering the start of spring practice on March 11.

Although he hasn’t played much, Stockton does hold the edge in experience over Puglisi, who redshirted as a true freshman and did not play in any games.

Stockton, meanwhile, took over for the injured Carson Beck in the second half of the SEC Championship. He later started Georgia’s playoff game in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, completing 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown.

The fact that he’s been around the program for three years and knows the offense would lend to Stockton being the prohibitive favorite.

He may well be. However, Puglisi will get a long look.

Hezekiah Millender should help with practice.

Signee Ryan Montgomery is enrolled, but per his father, he will not be cleared for practice until June. The Ohio native could do “some stuff” in the spring.

Walk-ons Colter Ginn, Collin Drake, and Sam Bush will see their share of work.

But now, entering his second season in the program, Puglisi is making strides, and it will be important that he continues. Unless Kirby Smart decides to reach into the portal for another quarterback, Puglisi figures to be, at worst, No. 2 on the depth chart this fall.

“There’s everything in your game you can always get better at, just trying to push everything in your game to the next level and just fine-tuning a bunch of things,” Puglisi told UGASports at the Sugar Bowl. “Being a quarterback, the mental side is a big thing, too."

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo believes Puglisi has all the traits necessary to be a successful quarterback in the SEC.

“He's a guy that's got a strong arm. He's a guy that's one year in this offense, is learning the offense, and studies extremely hard,” Bobo said. “He’s more athletic than people give him credit for and has a good understanding and takes command when he's in the huddle and shows all the attributes you'd like in a quarterback.”

Stockton already appears to have won over most of the team.

The energy he injected into the team to begin the second half of the SEC Championship was notable, which former teammate Malaki Starks acknowledged.

“I mean, he's the guy that you want to lead, to get behind. A lot of guys have confidence in him. I think you saw it during the game in the SEC; a bunch of guys believed in him,” Starks said. “He's easy to follow. But he also puts the work in, and he wants to be better. Like, every day, like, he's asking questions. Like, you can see where he wants to go with it. I think that's a big thing that everybody loves to see out of him.”

With Stockton under center, look for the Bobo and Georgia’s other offensive coaches to tweak the offense to better suit the junior's skill set.

Per sources, that could include more mesh concepts to get the ball to the wideouts, tight ends, and running backs.

Stay tuned.

Returning Letterman
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Gunner

Stockton

Junior

6-1/215

Stockton has patiently waited his turn and undoubtedly will be the favorite to win the starting job. With a skill set that differs from predecessor Carson Beck, look for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to perhaps tweak the offense to better take advantage of what Stockton does well as the Bulldogs look to become a more consistent offense than they were last season.

Redshirt Freshman
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Ryan Puglisi

Redshirt Freshman

6-3/210

Puglisi did not see any action as a true freshman, but coaches love his progress. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo believes he has all the traits required to be a solid SEC quarterback. But can he beat out Gunner Stockton this spring? While that may be unlikely, Puglisi will get plenty of work as he continues to learn the offense. Barring any later additions through the transfer portal, he will at worst be Georgia's No. 2 quarterback this fall.

Colter Ginn

Redshirt

Freshman

6-3/205

The former Perry High could be a scholarship quarterback as he had offers to go other places but chose to become to Georgia as a preferred walk-on. Ginn's a tough-minded player, who has earned the respect of teammates during scout team drills.

Other Quarterbacks
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Ryan Montgomery

Freshman

6-4/220

Montgomery won't do much this spring as per his father will not be cleared until June. However, the Ohio native is on campus where he's diving into the playbook and engrossing himself in learning Georgia's offense.

Hezekiah Millender

Freshman

6-3/195

The Clarke Central grad originally signed with Boise State before deciding to become a Bulldog. Millender received his first taste of college by repping for Georgia during bowl practice. Those lessons will continue this spring. Coaches love his athleticism.

Sam Bush

Sophomore

5-11/185

An Athens native, Bush is a former Region Player of the Year. His father Palmer Bush is a former baseball player for the Bulldogs.

Collin Drake

Senior

6-1/195

Drake has actually seen brief in action in a pair of games, last year against UMass and in the Orange Bowl against Florida State, actually completing a pass.

