Georgia Spring Practice: Tight ends a position of strength

While there are questions about other positions for Georgia this spring, tight end should not be one of them.

Except for Ben Yurosek, who is preparing for the NFL following a year at Georgia, the rest of the room returns for position coach Todd Hartley.

There looks to be plenty of depth and talent to spare.

It doesn’t seem like Oscar Delp should be approaching his senior year with the team. But he is, and if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the league’s better tight ends and a favorite target for either Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi.

Delp’s experience and versatility figures to make him a key part of the offense, but he won’t be the only tight end on the roster able to say that.

Junior Lawson Luckie was known more for his blocking skills when he first signed with Georgia. But since then, he’s started to blossom as a receiver, with a penchant for making tough catches and knowing what to do with the football once he gets in his hands.

Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich each played in four games their first season as Bulldogs, thus preserving their redshirts.

Both youngsters will be looking to take the next step, but they’ll also be facing some new competition in the forms of true freshmen Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams.

Barbour has already been creating some early buzz during pre-spring drills for the Bulldogs, while the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Williams is already drawing comparisons to a young Darnell Washington.

We even saw Williams during practice for the Sugar Bowl line up in the slot for some drills inside Georgia’s Indoor Athletic Facility. His future is an intriguing one, for sure.