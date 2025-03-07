Advertisement
Published Mar 7, 2025
Georgia Spring Practice: Tight ends a position of strength
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

While there are questions about other positions for Georgia this spring, tight end should not be one of them.

Except for Ben Yurosek, who is preparing for the NFL following a year at Georgia, the rest of the room returns for position coach Todd Hartley.

There looks to be plenty of depth and talent to spare.

It doesn’t seem like Oscar Delp should be approaching his senior year with the team. But he is, and if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the league’s better tight ends and a favorite target for either Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi.

Delp’s experience and versatility figures to make him a key part of the offense, but he won’t be the only tight end on the roster able to say that.

Junior Lawson Luckie was known more for his blocking skills when he first signed with Georgia. But since then, he’s started to blossom as a receiver, with a penchant for making tough catches and knowing what to do with the football once he gets in his hands.

Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich each played in four games their first season as Bulldogs, thus preserving their redshirts.

Both youngsters will be looking to take the next step, but they’ll also be facing some new competition in the forms of true freshmen Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams.

Barbour has already been creating some early buzz during pre-spring drills for the Bulldogs, while the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Williams is already drawing comparisons to a young Darnell Washington.

We even saw Williams during practice for the Sugar Bowl line up in the slot for some drills inside Georgia’s Indoor Athletic Facility. His future is an intriguing one, for sure.

Returning Lettermen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Oscar

Delp

Senior

6-5/245

Delp did not catch quite as many passes last year (21 for 248) but he averaged almost 12 yards per reception. He's now started 19 games over the course of his career.

Lawson

Luckie

Junior

6-4/240

Luckie is turning into a huge playmaker for the Bulldogs. His 24 receptions were the most for any Bulldog tight end. But even more impressively was the fact he averaged just over 14 yards per catch (348 yards for the season).

Redshirt Freshmen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Colton

Heinrich

RSFreshman

6-4/235

Heinrich played in four games as a true freshman, but did not catch a pass.

Jaden Reddell

RSFreshman

6-4/240

Reddell played in four games for Georgia, including the opener against Clemson. He also saw action against Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech. He caught two passes for 18 yards.

True Freshman
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Ethan

Barbour

Freshman

6-3/235

Barbour has already received praise for his work since coming in as an early enrollee. A big-time playmaker at Milton High, Barbour caught 39 passes for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elyiss Williams

Freshman

6-7/240

You've got to love his size. Georgia coaches certainly do. The former Camden County is very athletic for a big man, even working out at wide receiver during practice for the playoffs. His senior year, Williams caught 54 passes for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns.

