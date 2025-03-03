Advertisement
Published Mar 3, 2025
Georgia Spring Practice: The Offensive Line
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Will there be a more scrutinized position for Georgia this spring than the offensive line?

Doubtful.

Although others may point to the quarterback or perhaps the defensive line, the eyes will undoubtedly be on the one position group many felt struggled in the 2024 campaign.

Injuries did not help.

There wasn’t a man on Georgia’s starting offensive line who did not deal with some sort of ailment.

Still, for the Bulldogs’ offense to have any chance of bouncing back from what was a disappointing year overall by previous Georgia standards, it’s going to start with the big guys up front.

As UGASport kicks off its pre-spring position preview, let’s start with the offensive line, looking at each player position coach Stacy Searels will have at his discretion.

Returning Lettermen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

T Monroe Freeling

Junior

6-7/315

Freeling started the final five games at left tackle before undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Though he's expected to be fine for 2025, he will be limited at best this spring.

G Micah Morris

Senior

6-4/330

Morris played in 12 of 14 games including four starts. With Dylan Fairchild gone, Morris is projected to move into one of two starting spots at left or right guard.

T Earnest Greene III

Junior

6-4/320

Greene played in 11 games, making nine starts despite a myriad of injuries throughout the year, including one to his shoulder, which led to Freeling taking over at left tackle. A healthy Greene is expected to be a strong contender for a starting spot at left or right tackle.

C Drew Bobo

Junior

6-5/305

Played in all 13 games for Georgia, including one start. Is the odds-on favorite to take over as the starting center with Jared Wilson moving on to the NFL.

T Jahzare Jackson

Soph.

6-10/348

Former basketball player was in all 13 games, primarily on special teams on the field goal block team. Still raw player considering last year was the first year he had played football since junior high.

T Bo Hughley

RsSoph.

6-7/310

In his third year, Hughley played in three games last year but has shown improvement and is contending for a backup role at tackle.

T Jamal Merriweather

RsSoph.

6-7/305

Like Hughley, Merriweather is in his third year with the program and played in three games last year. He too, has flashed potential. Can play tackle and guard.

Redshirt Freshmen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

G Daniel Calhoun

RsFresh.

6-6/325

Listed as the top backup at right guard, Calhoun played in three games as a true freshmen. With Tate Ratledge moving on, he'll be a chief competitor for the top job at right guard.

C Malachi Toliver

RSFresh.

6-5/320

Toliver practiced all season at center after coming to Georgia a year ago as any early enrollee. He figures to be the top backup for Drew Bobo.

T/G Michael Uini

RsFresh

6-7/325

Uini can play both tackle and guard. Started to flash toward the end of the year in practice and will get a long look this spring. Played in two games as a true freshman.

G Marques Easley

RsFresh

6-5/325

The Illinois native did not see any action after coming in as an early enrollee last year.

G/T Marcus Harrison

RsFresh

6-8/330

Harrison underwent surgery to repair a stress reaction in his foot. Coaches love his potential, however, and will get his first real look this spring.

T Nyier Daniel

FsFresh

6-8/345A

Daniels is another huge option for the Bulldogs after only playing in one game against Tennessee Tech.

Freshmen
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Dennis Uzochukwu

Freshman

6-6/280

A former three-star, Uzochukwu is expected to redshirt while he gains muscle and mass

Juan Gaston Jr.

Freshman

6-8/330

May be the most ready of all the true freshmen to earn some early playing time. Keep an eye on him this spring.

Cortez Smith

Freshman

6-3/305

Smith is expected to start his career at center for the Bulldogs.

Dontrell Glover

Freshman

6-3/290

Still needs to add muscle and mass. Projects as a guard.

Mason Short

Freshman

6-7/295

Short projects as someone who could be on the field sooner or later. Coaches loves his attituded and work ethic.

