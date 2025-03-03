Georgia Spring Practice: The Offensive Line

Will there be a more scrutinized position for Georgia this spring than the offensive line?

Doubtful.

Although others may point to the quarterback or perhaps the defensive line, the eyes will undoubtedly be on the one position group many felt struggled in the 2024 campaign.

Injuries did not help.

There wasn’t a man on Georgia’s starting offensive line who did not deal with some sort of ailment.

Still, for the Bulldogs’ offense to have any chance of bouncing back from what was a disappointing year overall by previous Georgia standards, it’s going to start with the big guys up front.

As UGASport kicks off its pre-spring position preview, let’s start with the offensive line, looking at each player position coach Stacy Searels will have at his discretion.