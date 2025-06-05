What to expect: Nate Frazier

With summer workouts underway, we started a new series that will examine some of Georgia’s key players for the fall and what we might expect from them. Let’s start with running back, Nate Frazier. Frazier made a considerable impact during his first year with the Bulldogs. Although Trevor Etienne started the season as the Bulldogs’ top back, by the time the year was complete, Frazier had established himself as one of the best young backs in the SEC.

There will be a lot on the plate of Nate Frazier this fall. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

In his own words

Frazier accomplished a lot as a true freshman, leading Georgia in rushing with 671 yards while scoring eight touchdowns. But he also knows there’s still plenty of growth he needs to do. "I’m just trying to develop first," Frazier said during the spring. "Develop first as a group, honestly, because there are a lot of new players like me, Dwight (Phillips). Like, we're still considered new, so, just trying to grow, develop, trying to learn everything as far as that, and then focus on leadership second, you know? That's it." Frazier was appreciative for the opportunities he received. Despite some early issues with fumbles, the California native was able to work through those problems and expects to enter the fall as an even more confident back than he was a year ago. "I'm appreciative of everything that happened for the snaps," Frazier said. "I just remain humble and just continue to work. I know there were a lot of areas that I needed to grow in, so personally I wasn't upset at all. I just knew I just need to work harder and just grow and just get better at anything I possibly could. So, it didn't make me mad at all. I just put my head down to work."

Strengths

Frazier brings a certain amount of sizzle to the Georgia backfield that’s easy to see. In high school, Frazier ran the 100-meter dash in 10.58 seconds. His ability to hit the hole and find a crease is a skill you can’t teach, and is a threat for a big play every time he touches the ball. He’s also improving as a receiver, making him even more valuable as a key piece to the offense this fall.

Areas to work on

Turnovers were an early issue last year for Frazier. This wasn’t totally unusual. A lot of true freshmen scuffle in that department. But Frazier didn’t let the mistakes keep him down, and as a result, his turnover rate went down as the season went along. Like all ball carriers, protecting the football is priority No. 1, and it’s an area he’ll need to continue focusing on.

