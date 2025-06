One of the leaders of Georgia's 2026 class hails from the other side of the country.

Rivals250 defensive back Zech Fort is originally from California. He now plays at IMG Academy in Florida, a place that has been very kind to Georgia in recent years.

Fort is the next in that line, as he has been committed to the Bulldogs since January. During his official visit to Georgia over the weekend, Fort took steps toward building another top class for the Bulldogs.