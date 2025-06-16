The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I like how detailed he is'

Here is the June 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Flip season

Over the weekend, Georgia secured a commitment by flipping cornerback Caden Harris from Vanderbilt.

Harris said a big reason for this decision was defensive backs coach Donte Williams' persistence in his recruitment. Williams kept recruiting him despite the prior commitment to Vanderbilt, with the relationship growing to a point where Harris decided the Bulldogs would be a better fit.

"I like how detailed he is, the way he breaks things down to the smallest aspect for you to understand and correct is very catching," Harris said of Williams. "I think it would be great to play for him. All the great products he's produced and the knowledge he holds would put me in a great position to meet my goals."

Harris said his conversations with head coach Kirby Smart has been great as well.

"Coach Kirby really expressed that they wanted me," Harris said. "UGA could be a place for me because of the environment. Being around more elite players and coaches would only make me better as a person and a player."

Georgia moves up Hester's list

While Florida remains in the lead, Georgia is moving up cornerback CJ Hester's list.

Hester had a great time on his official visit, with the coaching staff explaining how he would be used in the program's defensive scheme.

“I think the visit was great and it really showed why UGA is so dominant,” Hester said. “It helped me understand how I would get developed.”

