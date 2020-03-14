This interview was conducted prior to delays related to the coronavirus. Georgia’s scheduled pro day has since been cancelled.

What are you doing now to prepare for the NFL Draft?

Crowder: “I’m working out every day, trying to eat good, and trying to get one percent better every day. I was in Frisco, Texas, for two months working out. I got back to Athens in March.”

You were at one time committed to Georgia Southern. Who was your main recruiter there?

Crowder: "Coach Dell McGee. He treated me with so much respect, me and my family. It was just like a home relationship. He is from Columbus; I’m from the same area. It worked out perfectly. He was always willing to come see me practice and stuff like that. I have all the respect for Coach McGee."

How did the offer to Georgia come about from your perspective?

Crowder: "I was committed to Georgia Southern, but I was in a spot where I wanted to go to Kentucky. I always wanted to go to Georgia, and did not think I was going to get the offer. I think I was going to last-minute flip to Kentucky and not go to Georgia Southern. Two days or a day before signing day, I got that call from Coach Richt. He was like: “We have a spot for you. We're willing to give you a scholarship, if you're ready to make that decision.” It was like a dream come true for me. I was lost for words."

Did you grow up a Georgia fan?

Crowder: "All Georgia teams I liked, Atlanta Hawks, Falcons, the Dawgs. It was like that with my family a little bit. I always wanted to stay home and put on for the state. Being from Georgia, I always wanted to get that moment."

Was it difficult to be off the field for your redshirt season?

Crowder: "It was really hard for me. I had to own up to what was going on in my life at the time. I had just had surgery on my right shoulder. I was still recovering from that. Me being young, I just wanted to get on the field. I was behind some really good backs, and I was going through some adversity. I just had to own up to that and work as hard as I could on the field as quickly as I could."

There were multiple NFL talent running backs in the room when you arrived. Was that intimidating?

Crowder: "It wasn’t intimidating. When I did get there, I was surprised. I always wanted to go to Georgia. I always watched these guys on the field doing their thing on TV. Just being in the room, getting coached up on the same thing they were, it was amazing. Amazing moments. Legendary moments."

Kirby Smart said he had known you since eighth grade. Did that make the head coaching change easier?

Crowder: "Me and Kirby met at Alabama’s camp my eighth-grade year. We had a pretty good relationship at that time."

How did you react when Kirby Smart said they want to move you to inside linebacker?

Crowder: "Deep down, I knew Coach Kirby believed I just wanted to play somewhere on the field. I really don’t think he knew where I could fit, and I really didn’t know myself. I was working really hard on scout team, going against the number one defense every day [as a running back]. I was flashing and making plays. Each week I could tell that he was saying that. I could tell I was living better and playing better, just doing better things on and off the field. It carried onto the field. I feel like Coach Kirby noticed it."

Many fans first noticed you in the 2017 Rose Bowl, when you downed a squibbed kickoff that led to a field goal before the half. How did that happen?

Crowder: "Being on that team, that was a special team, man. Everybody around you was good and willing to work. I was always ready. I was working hard at that point. I was alert. I saw the ball off the tee. We practice being in moments like that. I just took it from practice and it went into the game."

When Rodrigo Blankenship hit the long kick after you downed the ball, how did you feel?

Crowder: "I was excited. I went to the locker room; I was encouraging him and everybody. I said, 'We are the team, and we are not losing today. That play was for ya’ll, boys. Let’s get it.' I knew deep down we were going to win that game.”

How did you handle the national championship loss that year?

Crowder: "We felt good about the whole game and the game plan. We played our butts off. Afterward, I just wanted to get to work. I took everything I saw that year and everything I’ve been through, all the hard work I put in, and tried to do more for that next year. We saw everything and knew the work it took to get there."

Can you describe your bond with Roquan Smith that season?

Crowder: "We always had a special relationship since freshman year. We always competed on and off the field. That year, seeing him have his best year, I was excited for him. It made me push harder, seeing him get his shine on and get the spotlight. The way he was working sparked me too."

Do you have a favorite game you played in?

Crowder: "It has been a blessing this whole time to play on this stage in those games. If I could pick out a game, I would. If I'm being honest, every game I played in, every game we won, they were all special to me."

You can say that, but we know one play that sticks out. Eric Stokes sacks Tennessee, the ball is fumbled, you grab it, and all of a sudden, you’re a running back again.

Crowder: "Yeah, you are right about that. That was a special moment. That was a blessing. It was a great play, a great team, a great team play. God was with me. The ball came out and I did what I had to do. I did feel like a running back. You’re right. I can say that is one of the best plays. I got in the end zone."

Kirby Smart said you looked like a turtle at the end of that play. What did that mean?

Crowder: "It was coming off a few plays and then the ball pops out. I have to run 60 yards. It was a lot. I’ll just say that."

Did you ever consider transferring from Georgia?

Crowder: "I always told myself: 'I'm going to play at Georgia.' It was a pride thing. I am from Georgia, there is no way I am not going to play at Georgia. I just told myself whether it is my last year, my redshirt fifth-year, whatever year, I knew I was going to play. That is how I attacked it. I kept working as hard as I could. I got a good three years in where I was playing. I prayed and grind for it. It paid off for me."

Who was your funniest teammate?

Crowder: "Netori Johnson is one of the funniest guys. If I need a laugh, I can definitely count on him."

What was the hardest hit you delivered?

Crowder: "On kick return, it was number 7, Diggs from Alabama. I came and cleaned him all the way from the sideline."

What is it like to make a big hit like that?

Crowder: "I love contact and being physical. Stuff like that gets me going. I’m that type that tries to bring energy."

Which teammate talked the most trash?

Crowder: "On defense, we're crazy, man. We hit you and talk trash and stuff like that. Everybody on defense is like that. I’ll say Richard LeCounte talked a lot."

Who do you look to as breakout stars for Georgia in 2020?

Crowder: "I’m expecting a lot from everybody on defense. I can’t single a guy out because it is a lot of guys that I am excited to watch. On offense, I’m looking for my boy George Pickens. He just has raw talent. He's a great kid on and off the field."

What do you want to do when football is not part of your life? What are you interested in?

Crowder: "That's still on my mind. I don’t know. I like to get into different things. I’m not sure what that is. I’m a different kind of guy. I want to do stuff I don’t really know about. You learn more about life itself by finding new things to do."

Anything else you want to share with fans?

Crowder: "It's been a blessing. It's been a hell of a ride. I’m always going to be a Dawg. I can’t wait for this season. God bless and Go Dawgs!"