INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Tuesday, former Georgia receiver Lawrence Cager spoke with the media at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

What stood out about [George Pickens] last season?

Cager: “His incredible ball skills. You don’t see that from freshmen, really. He tracks the ball like a veteran.”

What stands out about Richard LeCounte?

Cager: “He’s a ballhawk. There’s something about him always being around the ball. It’s like he’s a magnet. You can’t teach stuff like that. It’s just instincts. His instincts are incredible, he’s going to be a great leader, and he’s going to be more in tune with that [this season]. I can’t wait until I see him [play].”

Will you do any drill work here [at the Combine]?

Cager: “No (just meeting with teams).”

What do you hope to get out of the combine—those interviews?

Cager: “Teams see the ‘football person’ on film, but I’m trying to let people know the mental side of my game. I want to let people know that I have a great mind besides being a great player.”

Are there any other guys at Georgia [besides George Pickens] at receiver that you expect to see improvement from?

Cager: “I think Matt Landers will have a big year. He’s focused and has been working hard, at least when I’ve seen him when I’ve been in rehab. There’s also a couple of freshmen coming in, and Dom Blaylock coming back from the injury. [Blaylock] is going to be a beast. He’s attacking with a crazy mindset. I see him at rehab every day.”

How is [Blaylock’s injury] coming along?

Cager: “Dom is coming along great. It’s like it’s a normal thing. Dom still has the same mindset as he did before he got hurt. Personally, I’ve just been there in case he needs anything, which he really hasn’t. He’s been doing his own work, been grinding, and he’s going to do great.”

What will you tell NFL teams about Jake Fromm?

Cager: “Whatever doubts you have about Jake, they’re probably not correct. Jake, I would say, is probably the best quarterback I’ve played with. He definitely is the best quarterback I’ve played with. I might be biased, but I would say he’s the best quarterback in the draft. His leadership, the way he commands the offense, the way he takes over the team, his day-to-day grind, it’s second to none. You cannot ask anything better from a quarterback.”

What advice would you give [UGA transfers] Tre’ McKitty and Jaime Newman?

Cager: “Just come in with the mindset that you’re ready to work. You can’t come in with the mindset that you have this amount of time, because you don’t. You got to come in on Day One—even before you get there—and hit up the coach every day…that’s what I was doing. So, once I hit the field during the summer, it was a smooth transition and I was able to work.”

Have you met Jamie Newman?

Cager: “Yeah, I was kind of trying to tell Jamie, when he was in the [transfer] portal, to come to Georgia because I knew what type of player he was, and what type of team Georgia would be next year with him at quarterback.”

What were some of the things you emphasized to Jamie about your experience at Georgia?

Cager: “At some places, the fan acceptance is kind of weird. But at Georgia, I told him the atmosphere is like a family and he’d love Athens. I’m still there (Athens) for right now until I’m healthy, and it’s second to none. You cannot ask for a better experience.”

Where are the ribs and shoulder [injuries] now?

Cager: “My ribs and shoulder are completely fine. It’s really just my ankle I’ve been dealing with. That was the obvious injury at the end of the year. I’m completely healed from those other injuries (ribs and shoulder) that were nagging me during the season.”

Is there a projection time for when you’ll be healthy?

Cager: “I’ll do some drills at [Georgia’s] Pro Day, although I won’t be able to do every drill. I plan on having my own pro day in April.”

How would you describe your mindset right now?

Cager: “It’s a mental game right now. You’re not able to train. You’re not able to do everything that you’ve envisioned at the end of the season that you wanted to do, preparing for the combine and draft. So, really, it’s all mental, as well as physical.”

How do you think playing at Georgia sets you up for the next level (NFL)?

Cager: “Obviously, it helped me a lot. Having a lot of people in my corner this year. … Having a lot of people in my corner to get onto me when maybe they thought I was loafing, or they thought I wasn’t being the leader I should’ve been, or been as vocal as I should have been. To stay on me 24-7 to the point it was just on me—that I knew what to do—it was great.”

What was your best memory at Georgia?

Cager: “Probably the Notre Dame game. That game was insane. The atmosphere there was incredible. It was sold out. I had never seen that many people at a game before. It was a huge atmosphere.”

What was your least favorite memory at Georgia?

Cager: “Getting hurt. I wanted to play in the SEC Championship so bad. To sit on the sideline in a cast, knowing you can’t do anything, was kind of heartbreaking.”

Exactly, what was the nature of your injury?

Cager: “I broke my ankle. It was a clean break. I’m still recovering from it, but I’m almost cleared. I feel great. It’s (recovery) just part of the process. Doctors, rehab trainers, [UGA’s] Ron Courson are doing an incredible job with me. Connor Norman, as well. I feel great.”

What was your relationship like with Jake Fromm?

Cager: “That’s one of my best friends. I talk to him almost every day. You can’t ask for a better friend and person to have in your life. I thank God for making him my quarterback.”