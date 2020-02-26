Below is a transcript of what he had to say.

How has this experience [at the combine] been so far?

Blankenship: “It’s been a good week. It’s been nice to see some of the Georgia guys again. I get to reconnect with them and see how they’re doing with their training and everything. So, yeah, it’s been a great couple of days, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week.”

How has the [combine] process been thus far?

Blankenship: “It’s been a little hectic, a little crazy. We’ve had some interview sessions the last couple of nights—8:00 to 11:00 was blocked off to go have interviews—and it’s just kind of a free-for-all when you go in. Whatever coaches are interested in you, they kind of just come pluck you off and take you to their table. You talk to them for however long they want you for. So it’s definitely been a little crazy, but it’s been a really good experience so far.”

What do [the teams] want to know about you?

Blankenship: “I think, the most important thing for any specialist is just your mental game, and your mental toughness. So it’s been a recurring theme, asking me how I handle adversity, how I handle tough times. I’m just trying to prove I’m going to be resilient and I’m going to be able to sustain myself when things aren’t going so right. It’s easy to perform when you’re doing well, but everybody wants to know how you’re going to bounce back and respond when things aren’t going your way.

How do you think you’ve done that (being resilient) coming out of Sprayberry [High School] to the University of Georgia?

Blankenship: “Playing for the University of Georgia has been such a great experience. It’s provided me and a lot of my teammates here opportunities to go out and play in high-pressured environments, high-pressured situations, just playing in games which have an impact on the national landscape each and every year. So I think that’s been great for preparing us to go out and just do what we do in the toughest situations.”

What was your most high-pressured kick while at Georgia?

Blankenship: “Probably in the National Championship Game a couple of years back against Alabama (51-yard field goal in overtime). I’d probably say that was the most high-pressured situation I’ve been in."

Which kick [at UGA] would be the one you show off to NFL general managers?

Blankenship: “I think back to a 49-yarder I made against Mississippi State in 2017. As far as anyone else is concerned, it was just a 49-yarder. But I think that was probably the best ball—the best field goal—I’ve hit in my career. It will never show up on any stat sheets or anything. Everybody is going to look at the 55-yarder from the Rose Bowl, or the 51-yarder in the National Championship, or my 53-yarder against Vandy in 2018, because they’re a little bit longer. But in terms of how pure or how clean I hit the ball, it was the 49-yarder I made against Mississippi State in 2017 that I hit above the ‘Allstate hands.’ It's probably the best ball I’ve ever hit.”