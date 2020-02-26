On Wednesday, former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift spoke with the media at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Read the transcript below.

How much extra work would you put in during college to work on catching the ball?

Swift: “A lot. I would work out when everybody left. I would come back at 1 or 2 A.M. and have somebody throw me balls. I'd stay after practice every day to catch about 50 to 100 balls, just so when I was put into those positions, I would always catch the ball.”

There’s a lot of great backs in the class. How does it feel to be alongside them?

Swift: “Everybody is here for a reason. I’m just blessed to be in a position with them. There’s a lot of great backs in this class, and I’m just blessed to be one of those top guys.”

What was your favorite run in college?

Swift: “Definitely had to be the Kentucky run in my sophomore year. I don’t know how I did what I did, but it was amazing.”

What do you consider the best part of your game?

Swift: “I would say versatility. God gave me a lot of abilities to do multiple things. My ability to pass-catch, pass-block, pass-protect. And just make something happen when there’s nothing there most of the time.”

How is your shoulder?

Swift: “I’m good. I’m ready to go.”

How well do you know Mecole Hardman?

Swift: “He’s a good friend of mine. I was just with him last week. He’s training at IMG in the off-season. We’ve talked a lot about this process, and how his process went.”

Where do you think you stack up with the rest of this running back class?

Swift: “Like I said, every back is here for a reason. There’s a lot of great backs in this class. I think I’m the most versatile back in this class. I’m a three-down back. I can do whatever I’m asked to do. God gave me a lot of God-given ability. I never take that for granted. I work hard every day. I’m a great leader.”

Why did you decide to give the Sugar Bowl a go?

Swift: “I didn’t know what I was doing. I kind of wanted to stay with the team as long as I could. It was such a brotherhood at Georgia, so I didn’t want to let the guys think I was leaving and stuff like that. I just wanted to be with those guys as long as I could, and take advantage of that.”

Can you talk more about that brotherhood?

Swift: “Being around those guys every day in practice. The laughs. The jokes. The locker room talk. Just being around them. We would go bowling outside of football. Just being around those guys every day.”

What goes through your head when the ball is in your possession?

Swift: “Just not being stopped. Depending on the defense, the backs’ leverage, the way he’s coming at me. There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. Now I can really talk about it, because when I’m in a play, I don’t know what is going on but to make people miss and try to score.”

You mentioned earlier that you would go work out in the middle of the night. What made you want to do that?

Swift: “I catch myself just staying up sometimes, thinking, so I’m like, ‘Why not go try to get better? Why not go do something to make myself better?’ I’m never settling. I’m always looking to get better, because you never could be perfect. Never.”

How did Georgia prepare you for the NFL?

Swift: “Amazing. Just Coach McGee and how he installed the different terminology. Just allowing me to mature and take control of that room last year was big for me as well. Just putting me in different situations. Just the offense. The way coaches treated me. It’s to a T when you get here (Georgia). You really respect and thank Coach Smart and his staff and how they prepared us.”

What made you want to go to the bowl game?

Swift: “We were warming up, and I wasn’t supposed to play at all. I got out there and saw the fans, the crowd, and the energy. I got goosebumps. I started catching kick returns. I go to Coach McGee, and I’m like 'Coach, is there any way I could play? Any way?’ He was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘Whatever you need me to do. I just want to be out here with these guys.’ I almost started crying that I wasn’t going to be able to play. I just wanted to be out there to do anything. To get out there and throw a little flea-flicker back to Jake and get it to George Pickens, that was amazing.”

Can you be a leader in the NFL?

Swift: “I think so. I think you’re never too young to lead. I learned that when I got to Georgia. I kind of fell into the role during my sophomore year of being a leader. Just never being scared of being vocal and addressing the situations whenever they need to be addressed. Also, knowing how to address those situations.”

What was Andrew Thomas like?

Swift: “He was amazing. He was real mature when I first met him, as a freshman. We were kind of on the same road. He took coaching real well. He went about his business like he was already a pro.”

If you could bring one teammate from Georgia with you to the next level, who would it be?

Swift: “That’s hard to choose one. I would have to say Mark Webb. That’s my blood cousin. He works hard. We compete every day in practice, so that’s who I’d bring with me.”

Some people talk about you as a guy who can’t be a power back and a workload guy, but you kind of asserted yourself in that role at Georgia.

Swift: “That was kind of a question that people had. They didn’t know if I could do that as much. I’ve been put in that situation a various amount of times last year. I excelled at that situation. Just kind of showing everybody and showing the world that I can really do whatever I’m asked, because God gave me a lot of ability.”

What talents do you have outside of football?

Swift: “I like to go bowling with Solomon Kindley, Mark Webb, Andrew Thomas, Zamir White. We like to go bowling a lot.”

Where does your knowledge of the running game come from?

Swift: “Tight zones. Gap schemes. Outside zones. Georgia’s offense prepared me with everything to talk in these interviews and relay the message to coaches about what I’ve been through as far as offenses.”

What do you have to work on?

Swift: “A lot. I think I have to get more patient as a running back. I have a lot of things to set up more.”

Have you talked to Nick Chubb at all recently, like this week?

Swift: “I haven’t. I talked to him a couple of weeks ago when I was in training. I talked to him, Sony (Michel), and Todd (Gurley). I kind of picked their brains and asked questions about the process and what to look for.”

What do you think was your best game in college?

Swift: “I would say the Alabama game. I think I was pretty solid in that Alabama game in my sophomore year.”

Do you have a favorite memory at UGA?

Swift: “That Rose Bowl game was phenomenal. It was amazing. Just being on the sideline and watching the game go to overtime. Watching Sony win the game for us. It was just amazing to be a part of that team.”

What are your expectations for Zamir White?

Swift: “Very high. And for all the backs that are with him. James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, the new one, Kendall Milton. Coach McGee is going to do a great job with them. I can’t wait to see what they do. I’m so excited for those guys.”

Who do you think gets the crown as the fastest guy at Georgia?

Swift: “Tyson Campbell or Eric Stokes. Those two for sure.”

What is it about Georgia and great running backs?

Swift: “Just the history. How Georgia produces backs and produces a lot of positions. And they’re doing well in the league, so you kind of have to attribute that to Georgia, the coaching staff and how they prepare you for this next level.”

How much did you take from your last year at Georgia and being in that leadership role, after Jake (Fromm) kind of faded away in that second half?

Swift: “It was amazing. I don’t think Jake faded away. I think my role was kind of unique in the meetings, because I would speak and they’d listen, because of how I carried myself on and off the field. I was looked at as kind of a role model for the young guys, and somebody that was doing it right. When we lost to South Carolina, I asked Coach Smart if I could address the team before the team meeting. And I told the guys what needed to be said."



