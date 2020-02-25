Below is a transcript of what he had to say.

On Tuesday, former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner took his turn in front of the media at the NFL Combine.

The complaints from Georgia fans for forever were that it didn’t throw enough to the tight ends. Do you think you have enough tape out there to show what you can do, or do you still have something that hasn’t shown up yet?

Woerner: “I definitely don’t feel like I have enough tape out there catching balls. It’s definitely something to go out there and prove I can do. So I'm excited for the opportunity here. I got to go to the NFLPA Senior Bowl so it was a lot of fun to catch some footballs out there. But yeah, I definitely want to share what I can do in that part of the game."

To that end, if you had to show the NFL guys one game, which game would that be?

Woerner: “I don’t know. I think I played all right in the Florida game. I caught a couple of balls, I think. I blocked real well. That’s so hard, because there are a lot of games and you have good plays and bad plays in all of them. So, that’s a tough one."

Thoughts on Kirby Smart's plan for the offense?

Woerner: “I'm not sure. I’ve been asked that by friends and stuff. I have no idea what he’s going to do. Coach Smart always has a plan to set the team up to be the best they can be to win football games. The team and fans need to trust that Coach Smart’s going to do what’s best for the organization to win football games. I have no idea what he’s going to do, but it’ll be interesting to see, now that I’m a fan of the team and not a player."

Favorite Georgia memory?

Woerner: “Game wise, definitely the Notre Dame game this year. When the fourth quarter came around and those red LED lights came on, that was something special to me. That was really cool for a lot of us. It was definitely one of the crazier games in Athens, for sure.”

Thoughts on Andrew Thomas?

Woerner: “Every time we called a play to the left, it was easy for me going over there with him. If we were double-teaming or something, the communication was easy. On the field, he was a really good player. Off the field, he was a great teammate. He was really good in the O-line room. I wasn’t in there, but I heard he was a really good leader for those guys. He’s a hard worker in the weight room. It was cool to see Andrew grow from his freshman to junior year.”

What did you see in Andrew Thomas, growing together in college?

Woerner: “Yeah, I saw Andrew grow a ton, man. When he came in as a freshman, I’d never seen a freshman more ready to play and help out the team. He came in so ready from Pace Academy. Even as a freshman to his junior year, he grew a ton. He got stronger. He understood the game more. It was fun to play with him, that’s for sure."

How much did you trust Andrew?

Woerner: “A ton, man. Left tackle is one of the most important positions on the offense. To put Andrew out there as a freshman, and for him to do what he did in his three years at Georgia, it shows they had complete trust in Andrew."

Thoughts on D’Andre Swift?

Woerner: “D’Andre is a great player. I think he’s going to do really well in the NFL. He had a great three years at Georgia. I wish all the best for him."

What has your week been like so far?

Woerner: “It’s been fun. I’ve really enjoyed it. Like I was saying earlier, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be here or not at the end of the season. I’m super blessed and happy to be here. It’s been hectic and busy, but it’s been fun. It’s been a really cool experience. It’s something to look back on and say, ‘I had this opportunity to come here and do this.’ It’s been awesome."

What did that mean to you to get the invite?

Woerner: “It meant a lot. It means that someone out there believes in me and knows that I got a little game to me. It meant a lot to me. It’s been really cool. I got the invite and was blown away. I’m super blessed."

How do you try and sell yourself to these clubs?

Woerner: “I don’t like the term ‘selling yourself’ and all that. I just try to be me and let them know who I am and what I’m going to bring to the table. And hopefully, me being me is kind of the selling point, and they like who I am. They like what I bring with physicality to the game.”

Would you say that’s a strength of your game?

Woerner: “Being able to block in-line and on the perimeter in the SEC for four years was definitely a strong suit of mine."

What would you say about Jake Fromm?

Woerner: “Jake is a competitor. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win a football game. He’s going to be one of the hardest working guys on the team, for sure. He’s going to push everyone around him to be their best.”

What do you tell people who want behind the scenes stuff on Jake Fromm?

Woerner: “Me and Jake were roommates for two and a half years, or three, since he enrolled early. I give them what they need to hear and want to hear. You know, what they need to hear to help Jake out and everything. I don’t go too deep into everything."

Special teams experience?

Woerner: “I played on punt for three years at Georgia and kickoff return, field goal. I was even bouncing around on kickoff my sophomore and freshman year, so I feel like I can help out on special teams at the next level, because I got to do it a lot at Georgia. I feel like it helps me out that I can do that."

If you had to pick a teammate to draft, who would it be?

Woerner: “Can I do two? I’ll take Jake and Andrew. Jake is a great leader on the team. He’s gonna do anything to win the ball game. He’s a great friend and leader on and off the field. Andrew is Andrew. He’s a great left tackle and great player. So, I’d take two of them."

What would you tell guys who have to go through the combine next year?

Woerner: “Just be you. The coaches want to see you, not someone else. Just be you and have fun. All you can do is your best. Pretty simple.”

Who are some Georgia guys to look out for next year?

Woerner: “Definitely Monty Rice. I can’t think of juniors right now. I know Monty for sure. Richard Lecounte for sure. I’m sure Eric Stokes. I can’t think offensively right now."

How important was it to finish off the last season with a win?

Woerner: “That was awesome to go out with a win. We had, like, 15 or 16 guys not there. It was a lot of fun to go out there and just play football one last time with the Dawgs. It really meant a lot for me and the team, because two seasons ago, it wasn’t a great finish against Texas. It was just good to go out on a win. It definitely set the team up for the off-season and going into the next season. It was just having heart and playing for the love of the game.”

Which tight end coach taught you the most during your time?

Woerner: “Honestly, all of them. I came in as a freshman, not knowing anything about tight end. Then Coach (Shane) Beamer really taught me a lot from freshman to sophomore year. Then Coach (Jim) Chaney, the coordinator in my junior year, started teaching me a little more of the defensive side of the game. Then, my senior year, I have Coach (Todd) Hartley. He follows full circle and teaches everything all again. It was a lot of fun getting to know them and getting coached by all three of them.”

What about the tight end position drew you to it?

Woerner: “I didn’t even play tight end in middle school or high school, but for some reason, I just kind of gravitated toward tight ends growing up. I loved watching Tony Gonzalez on the Falcons when he was there. And the Chiefs before that. I don’t know why I watched tight ends when I was younger—I guess because my brother played it in high school. I just loved watching those guys, growing up.”

Which defensive guys for Georgia sharpened your skill set in practice?

Woerner: “Definitely Lorenzo Carter for my freshman and sophomore year. He was one of the hardest guys to go against with those long arms of his. As a young kid, to go against him was really hard. I had a lot of learning experiences; lot of getting put on my back. My first day of camp, I was like ‘This is SEC football.”

What was the toughest loss for you?

Woerner: “Definitely the National Championship. I broke my leg in the Rose Bowl and wasn’t able to play in the National Championship. That whole week was tough for me, just knowing that I couldn’t help the team against Alabama. Just sitting on the sideline and watching us go down in the last minute of the game—it was tough that I couldn’t help the team out.”

What does being from the SEC mean to you?

Woerner: “It means a lot. I think someone said there were close to 100 guys from the SEC here. I think that speaks a lot to the SEC and the competition we have, and how many good players are from the SEC. I think we’ve got 10 here from Georgia. It means a lot to represent the SEC. It’s a tremendous blessing to be here individually, and it’s a really cool experience.”

What have your conversations been with these guys at the combine?

Woerner: “Been good. Just getting to talk to tight end coaches and stuff. It’s been fun. Just talking football. Getting to know them, them getting to know me a little bit. It’s been a good process so far.”

What expectations did you have of this whole process coming in?

Woerner: “Honestly, I didn’t have a lot. I knew it was going to be long, hard, and busy. Long nights and early mornings. But it’s been fun. It’s been a really cool process. I’m really enjoying it."

Where will you be training after this?

Woerner: "I’ll go back down to Miami. I’ve been training down in Miami with Bommarito Performance."

What has your off-season been, football-wise?

Woerner: “I’m actually training down in Miami, so I kind of got away for a little bit. Just get away and focus on what’s most important right now, and that’s football. Miami is a little bit different for me, for sure. It’s a little hot down there, but it’s been fun.”

You’re missing all the snow in Cleveland.

Woerner: “I know, man. It’s been snowing, and I keep getting pictures from my family, and I’m missing the snow. I’m a little upset about it. But it’s okay though. I got plenty of snow growing up, but it’s been cool to get the pictures.”

Are there any tight ends you watch and learn from?

Woerner: “I love watching the old school guys. I love watching Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten from back in the day. I love watching George Kittle nowadays. He’s a really aggressive blocker, and I try to pride myself on that, too. I love watching a bunch of guys."

Any you talk to in the league?

Woerner: "No, I talked to some old tight ends from Georgia. I talk to Arthur Lynch a lot. But no, not from the league."