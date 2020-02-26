See what he had to say below:

What is it like to be one of three former Bulldog offensive linemen here at the Combine, and how have you kept in touch since the season was over?

Wilson: “It’s just all love. I mean, I played with these guys for three years. It's a lot of fun seeing them out here. We're all chasing the same dream, and it's fun to watch.”

How hard was your decision to turn pro?

Wilson: “It was for sure hard. I mean, I created a family there, my own life. My teammates, they're brothers to me, they're not just teammates. It was tough to decide I was going to forego my last year. It was tough knowing I’d be leaving my teammates behind. That made this decision definitely tough for me. But ultimately, I decided I was just ready to go to work, and to start trying to attack the next level of my life.”

Whose game do you like to copy?

Wilson: “I studied Trent Brown a lot, because I want to be like him. The punch he has, it’s a vicious punch. Tyrone Smith is another one. He’s a monster out there; fast, athletic, strong. I watched Joe Thomas when I was growing up. I always tried to emulate him and the athletic kick that he had. That was special. I’d like to know how he does it; I'm gonna have to ask him if I ever meet him. It’s special to watch Ronnie Stanley, it’s fun to watch Orlando Brown. It’s fun to watch all the big ballers, all the big athletic guys. I definitely look up to people like that.”

When did you know you were ready to take the next step and leave early for the NFL?

Wilson: “It was when I did well against other first-round talent and high draft picks, people that I know have years on me. That’s when I decided I'm good enough. I think this is the right decision for me.”

What is your favorite memory at Georgia?

Wilson: “My favorite memory would have to be Kentucky, 2018. We had about a 70 or 80-yard play, and pretty much sealed the SEC championship run for us. It felt like all the hard work had finally paid off again. In 2017, we had a bunch of seniors, and we had a bunch of older talent on the team. But in 2018, we woke everybody up again, and showed that we’re still here to fight. It was definitely one of my favorite memories of Georgia.”

Who are some of the linemen back in Athens people should pay attention to?

Wilson: “Jamaree Salyer, Trey Hill, Warren Erickson, Xavier Truss; the whole line.”

You’re big on giving back to kids. Why is that important to you?

Wilson: “That’s pretty special to me I mean, like, as a kid, I remember getting gloves from older players, or something. It made my day.”

What was your first tattoo?

Wilson: “It was for my aunt. She worked a lot when I was younger. My dad was always working as well. My aunt babysat me a lot, and she taught me a lot of things about life. She taught me how to make my first pack of noodles, she taught me how to tie my shoes, she taught me how to play Pac Man. I loved her dearly, and she passed away when I was 10. I just decided that was gonna be my first tattoo, so I could honor her and do everything in light of her and how she was a special person. I love it.”

Have you heard from the Steelers?

Wilson: “No sir, I have not.”

What are you telling teams regarding where you can play?

Wilson: “It doesn’t matter to me. I can play anywhere.”

Have you heard from the Bears?

Wilson: “I can't remember, honestly; I've met with a lot of people recently.”



