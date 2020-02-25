Below is a transcript of what he had to say.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Tuesday, former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm took his turn in front of the media at the NFL Combine.

How difficult was your decision to leave Georgia?

Fromm: “That was a tough one for me, one that was really tough. I've never prayed about any decision more than that decision. For me, I did what we would call a “Proverbs challenge.” I spoke to friends, family, mentors, people who I really respected their opinion on it for me. I really thought, it's in my heart to come here to do this. Being a professional has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and now I'm here trying to make dreams come true and do the best I can for whatever organization selects me.”

How do you plan to address the draft guys, questioning your arm strength?

Fromm: “I think I have the arm strength and the ability to make every single throw I need to in the professional football league. So I’m going to go out and not try to prove anything. I’m going to go out there and be me and throw the ball around the best I can.”

On marrying his lower half to his upper half, which maybe leads to some of his passes sailing. Is that something he’s concentrated on?

Fromm: “That’s definitely been a coaching point and something we’ve been working on throughout this process. I think it’s been my feet. My feet have not been as clean as they needed to be this past football season. That’s something we’ve really been hammering throughout this process. So for me, I’m trying to get my feet better and as good as they can be, because wherever my feet are, and how they are doing, it’s going to take care of the rest of whatever is going on. It starts from the bottom up. I’m really trying to take care of those.”

Can you feel that improvement?

Fromm: “Yes, absolutely. Yes Sir.”

How much did you change calls at the line of scrimmage?

Fromm: “I would say, I probably had as much or more as any college quarterback, as far as what I could do at the line of scrimmage. The coaches really trusted me a lot. I could change a run to a pass, a pass to a run. This play to that play. I was really grateful for the kind of power they gave me with the offense. It was awesome, a great learning curve for me. It’s really going to prepare me for this next level, and what I can do, and how I can communicate.”

What do you think you're looking to prove here athletically?

Fromm: “For me, I think it’s just being the best me that I can be. I’m not the tallest, and I’m not the fastest. I know that I’m not going to go out and run any 4.2s. I’m trying to hone in and give the best I can. I want to be as quick as possible, and I want to throw the ball around as good as I can.”

What advice was Kirby Smart giving you about whether to stay or go?

Fromm: “Follow your heart. That was tough, going to him and having to tell him this is what I was going to do. That was definitely one of the hardest things I had to do in my life. I’m really thankful for him and the information he gave me, the guidance he gave me. Thankful for him and all of those members at Georgia.”

Is there anyone on the Georgia offense for next year you're looking forward to taking on a bigger role?

Fromm: “Yeah, absolutely. Let’s see what George (Pickens) is going to do. I’m real excited for him. I love George Pickens to death. The guy loves football and competes his tail off. Stetson Bennett as well. He’s a guy who’s been around and has really been waiting for his opportunity. We’ll see where that takes him.”

Any advice for the new Georgia starting quarterback?

Fromm: “Yeah, cherish every moment, because eventually that time does stop. Playing quarterback for the University of Georgia is really special. It’s something you should really cherish.

On his less than optimal hand size:

Fromm: “It’s an 1/8 of an inch away from being the desired 9 inches. No big deal. (They) are the same hands that went to three SEC championships, a Rose Bowl, a National Championship, and some Sugar Bowls. I think I’ve played pretty a good amount of football and have done well so far.”

Have you talked to the Patriots?

Fromm: “I have in an informal interview. I’m excited to meet with them a little bit more.”

What is your relationship with Jacob Eason? What has it been like, spending some more time with him?

Fromm: “It’s been great. It’s kind of a get-together and we really just kind of talked things out. Really kind of get to see what his experiences were back home in Washington. It’s been good. He actually came out and hung out with me and Charlie Woerner in our room last night. We just kind of talked and (tried) to make things be like they used to be. So, it was awesome to get to see him, and I’m really excited for him and his future and wherever he ends up.”

Have you talked to the Bears?

Fromm: “I believe so. The way things are set up, there are so many things going on at one time. It’s an incredible process. It’s fun. You always have to do your best, every minute of every day.”

Why was now the right time for you to come out?

Fromm: “For me, I think it goes back to what I hit on earlier, my heart was into this. This has been a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid. I really want to be a professional. I was ready to make this next step and play professional football.”

What is the most important attribute of a quarterback?

Fromm: “Are they competitive? Do they have the ability to influence? I think the ability to influence others in the offense and the organization, really making everybody better, day-in and day-out, I think it’s a really important characteristic of quarterbacking, especially in professional football.”

How do you describe your ability to influence?

Fromm: “That’s a great question. It can be whatever it needs to be. Whether it’s vocal on the field or words of encouragement behind closed doors. The occasional time when I have to call you out. The way that I approach life day-in and day-out, I think it really gives me the ability to hit all of those. I was extremely blessed to have people along the way to help me, mentor me, and hopefully I’ll have a lot of opportunities here in the next couple of weeks.”

If you had to give NFL scouts just one game to watch, which one would it be?

Fromm: “I’d probably go back to the 2018 SEC Championship against Alabama. I thought that was a game that I was on. A game where things were clicking for us. It was a good one.”

What game would you not want them to watch?

Fromm: “That’s a good question. Maybe the South Carolina game from this year (2019). Three turnovers, that’s never pretty. That’s part of playing football. I’m not ever going to stop slinging it or trying to make a play.”

Is it a big adjustment going to NFL ball?

Fromm: “It’s definitely one that you’ve got to get used to. Once you really kind of hone in on that ball, it’s awesome. It was kind of fun the first two weeks, trying to get used to it. Now, once you’re ready for it, it’s awesome.”

What’s your favorite memory from Georgia?

Fromm: “There are too many to count. The first one that pops into my head, from my freshmen year: we played Mississippi State at home, and we started off with a Flea Flicker. That was just an incredible moment, and a good way to start the game off, one I’ll cherish forever.”

First start was in Notre Dame's stadium as a freshman. What did you learn from that game?

Fromm: “That was an incredible game, an incredible moment that I will also remember forever. What I learned is that I didn’t have to go in and do everything. I really leaned on my teammates. I really leaned on the seniors. They helped me out every step of the way. I really knew the relationships I was making at Georgia would last a lifetime. Now we're here, and they helped me get to this moment.”

Did that confirm a belief in yourself?

Fromm: “Yeah, absolutely. That was an incredibly huge stage. Especially, coming in as a 19-year-old straight out of high school. I thought I handled it about as well as we could.

What it’s been like to work with quarterback coach David Morris?

Fromm: “David has been great for me. I’ve worked with David since the ninth grade in high school. He’s been incredible for what he does as far as quickness, twitch points. What I love about him and working with him is that he makes you train uncomfortable. When you're playing the game, there are not really too many moments when you are comfortable. You are playing very fast, and he makes training very game-like. That’s what I love about him.”

Did your hand size hurt you in the rain last year against Kentucky?

Fromm: “No matter how much you prepare for it. I mean any game you go in, whether it's pouring rain or whatever, I think it's tough on anybody you know. Whether you have an 11-inch hand or you have an eight-and-a-half or nine-inch hand, I think it's just part of, it's going to be tough. I think games like that are a little bit different for me going into it, it's whoever made the mistake. First, it kind of becomes a chess match. Actually, I learned so many things throughout that game that are really going to help me out later down the road. I took it as a learning moment. I took it as a positive, and ready to move on, and if I get those opportunities again, I'll be a lot better.”

How much did playing in the SEC help prepare you for the NFL?

Fromm: “It helps a lot. It really kind of puts a lot of experience in your back pocket. Knowing you can walk in any situation and be able to handle it. Really, you see a lot, there's a lot of things going on and games like that atmospheres like that. I really feel I can kind of walk into any room, in any kind of situation and be able to handle it the best way possible.”

Who do you pattern your game after?

Fromm: “I would love to try to emulate my game, the best way possible, after Drew Brees. I like the way he approaches the game, the way he works, the way he throws. Hopefully I can be as competitive as possible.”