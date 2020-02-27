What does this opportunity mean for you?

Kindley: “It feels good. Not too many people are able to have this opportunity that I’ve had to come to the NFL Combine, go to college, and get as far as I have. So I'm proud of what I do and ready to move forward and do more things.”

How much did playing in the SEC help you?

Kindley: “It helped me a lot, because there’s a top five player going against you every game. He might be a running back, a defensive back, a linebacker, a defense end—you’re always going to see amazing athletes in the SEC.”

What other sports did you play in high school?

Kindley: “I was a swimmer. I played basketball. The first thing I used to do is swim, and that was before I started playing basketball.”

What does it mean to be able to do the things you're doing?

Kindley: “It means a lot. I like to be able to lead by example for the next generation with what I do, give them a path to follow. I’ve got little brothers and sisters. I want them to be able to look at me, to look up to me.”

What teams have you talked to?

Kindley: “I’ve talked to Green Bay, the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers, the L.A. Rams, my hometown Jaguars. I’ve talked to a lot of people.”

What’s it been like being in Indy?

Kindley: “I’ve never really seen snow. I wake up one morning, brush my teeth, and I see snow falling down.”

What will you miss the most about Georgia?

Kindley: “I’ll miss my teammates, I’ll miss my brothers—Trey Hill, Tyson Campbell. I’ll miss them all.”

What will you miss about Kirby Smart?

Kindley: “The way he pushed me. I might be down one day, and he’ll push me, ‘Solomon, let’s go! Let’s go!' He always made sure I was on point, every single time."

Why did you decide to leave Georgia early?

Kindley: “I feel like I'm one of the best guards in the country. There’s not many people who can play like me. There’s not many who can do what I can do.”

What was your playing weight last year?

Kindley: “I played a little bit heavier. I was in the 345 range, but right now I’m 336. That’s my good weight, and where I plan to play (in the NFL).”

What’s your most memorable game?

Kindley: “My freshman year, I didn't play against Appalachian State, because my ankle was kind of banged up. And if you remember, we went to Notre Dame; that's my first college game ever. I’m warming up on the sideline, I’m feeling good, and Coach (Sam Pittman) tells me it’s time to get into the game. I turned around to make sure he was talking to me. Notre Dame is one of the most historical schools ever, but I didn’t believe he was talking to me. I’m shaking, I'm nervous I'm nervous. I’m like, oh, man, we’re on live TV, everyone’s going to be able to watch me play.”

What drives you?

Kindley: “Just my past. I’ve always been underrated, always been doubted my whole life, so I try to show people why that shouldn’t be true. I play with a chip on my shoulder, because I want to show you what I’m all about. I’m a mauler; I want to show you who I am, and why you should have me above a lot of other people.”

Have you felt disrespected?

Kindley: “I don't feel like I'm disrespected, but yeah, when I’m on the field, I feel like I'm better than what they say I am. Other people out there have opinions and everything. Everything I’ve got, I’ve had to work hard for.”