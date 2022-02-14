Early Enrollee Focus: Gunner Stockton

As we continue our early enrollee focus, let’s turn our attention to quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton was another huge get for the Bulldogs after originally committing to South Carolina before flipping to Georgia. The former Rabun County put up some eye-popping numbers, setting state records for career touchdowns (177), passing yards (13,652) and rushing touchdowns (77). Statistically speaking, Stockton may be the most accomplished quarterback to sign with Georgia, and his presence, along with Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff will make for plenty of excellent competition this spring.

Breakdown

Stockton had a number of reasons as to why he chose Georgia. Bulldog offensive coordinator Todd Monken was one. "It’s pretty awesome just where he comes from," Stockton told UGASports last summer. "Dang, he coached Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston—all the guys he coached. It’s just pretty neat, his background." If Stockton could one day reach their status, the Bulldogs will have something special on their hands. It’s obvious Bulldog coaches believe he can be pretty good. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Stockton is a better athlete than one might think. Coaches absolutely love his ability to make plays with his feet, be it in the pocket to escape or on designed runs. He showed throughout his high school career he’s got almost a knack when it comes to working through his progressions and throws well on the run. Of course, it’s the numbers that stand out. As a senior, Stockton completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 55 touchdowns. Perhaps even more amazing, he threw just one interception. The arm strength is there, as is the work ethic. He appears to have all the intangibles to become a special quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Rivals' Ryan Wright on Stockton

“The arm, accuracy, footwork, and playmaking skills are all there.”

Stockton on being a Bulldog

“Everywhere I go around Rabun County, there are Georgia fans. Everyone is barking, ‘Go Dawgs’, they love the school and I know I will have great support there. It will be fun playing for a school so many love where I grew up.”

Potential contributions this fall

One thing we’ve already heard is how Stockton has gotten to work knowing his new teammates. Word of him throwing to wide receiver Arik Gilbert, among others, should certainly be taken as welcomed news to Bulldog fans. However, as far as contributions this fall, it’s probably not going to be a case of him seeing the field his first year. Carson Beck is still with the team after many thought he would have transferred. There’s also redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff, who has the jump on Stockton having been with the team last year. Of course, the returning Stetson Bennett is taking advantage of his Covid waiver, and barring injury, will undoubtedly be the starter. That will leave Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton to battle it out during the spring to determine the pecking order, with whoever coming out as the No. 2 man getting first dibs after Bennett. Bulldog fans will get their first look at Stockton during G-Day on April 16.

From earlier