Early Enrollee Focus: Malaki Starks

As we continue our early enrollee focus, we turn our attention to a player who grew up not far from Athens and one who has an opportunity to make a quick impact. Former Jefferson High standout Malaki Starks was considered a must-get by Georgia coaches. While Starks certainly fills the bill at safety, a position of need for UGA, the athletic defender has also been told he will likely receive reps at star. Either suits Starks just fine. “So many people at Georgia got to know me, recruited me and made me feel comfortable. The biggest difference with Georgia was that comfortable feeling," Starks said. "I felt great with the coaches, the academics people got to know me, they all know my family, and the time Georgia put in meant a lot to me.”

The Breakdown

Arguably one of the most talented Athens-area players to come down the pike in recent years, Rivals tabbed Starks as the No. 2 athlete in the nation for the Class of 2022. One quick look at his career numbers and it's easy to understand why. Starks finished his career with the Dragons with 81 tackles and nine interceptions, while rushing 259 times for 2,384 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also excelled at track, once capturing the Class AAAA long jump with a leap of 23-7. Starks also set a personal-best in the 100-meter dash at an impressive 10.55 seconds. One way or the other, expect Bulldog coaches to get the most out of his ability. Starks has been described as having smooth, swivel hips that give him the versatility to be used in multiple ways. He knows how to get upfield and lower big hits on ball carriers. Ultimately, Starks may be just what Kirby Smart is looking for at star. His ability to stick with receivers on the outside, combined with his physical nature against the run, is the exact recipe Georgia's head coach looks for when filling the position.

Potential contributions this fall

Starks will receive looks at both safety and star for the Bulldogs once spring practice rolls around as Georgia coaches start to get an idea where he might help the team best. Either way, it appears he will have an opportunity to carve out some playing time, despite some fundamental improvements that all freshmen need to make when they start playing college ball for the first time.

Depth at both positions is still not where Smart would like it, so that alone should help Starks get on the field sooner rather than later.

With his overall athleticism, do not be surprised if the Jefferson native sees action on a couple of special teams.

