Early Enrollee Focus: Mykel Williams

Today, we begin a series breaking down Georgia's 18 early enrollees from the Class of 2022. We'll examine each individual, take a look at what they'll bring to the table, and ultimately predict how we see them contributing as true freshmen next fall. First up on the docket, five-star defensive end Mykel Williams.



Background

The former Hardaway High School standout is one of the true gems in Kirby Smart's Class of 2022. He's also someone Smart and his staff worked extremely hard to corral. Even when Williams was verbally committed to Southern Cal, the Bulldogs never stopped recruiint him. One insider claimed, "Williams is coming to Georgia, he just doesn't know it yet." The coaching staff's efforts were rewarded when the Georgia native signed on the dotted line with the Bulldogs. Williams, who plays with tremendous effort and energy, will give the Bulldogs a huge boost as a pass rusher from the defensive end position. In the recent U.S. Army All-American Game, Williams was dominating and wound up being named one of the top performers. He teamed up with fellow signee Marvin Jones Jr. to give Bulldog fans a taste of what's to come, perhaps as soon as this year.



Rivals' Adam Gorney on Williams

"This year’s (Army Bowl) East team may be the best I have seen since, and one big reason was Williams, who signed with Georgia last month. Williams is long and athletic and brings constant pressure off the edge. The five-star could play anywhere from tackle to a standing edge rusher, and proved to be one of the most dynamic athletes at any position in San Antonio."

Contribution potential this fall

One does not have to be Nostradamus to predict Williams playing a key role for the Bulldogs at defensive end. That's especially true with Travon Walker moving on to the NFL. The Bulldogs will be looking for some of their younger players at the position. As an early enrollee, Williams will receive ample opportunity to show what he can do. Williams is already ahead of the game from the standpoint of fundamentals and versatility. He's able to stand up as a straight-on pass rusher, play with his hand in the dirt or move inside, should he be asked to do so. Like any freshman, Williams probably needs to get a bit stronger, but that won't be a problem under the direction of strength coach Scott Sinclair.

Williams projects as a key performer Georgia over at least the three seasons, beginning this fall. His future is extremely bright.

