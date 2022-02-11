Early Enrollee Focus: Jalon Walker

In today’s Early Enrollee Spotlight, let’s take a closer look at linebacker Jalon Walker. The North Carolina native is one of the more intriguing incoming freshmen. A three-sport athlete, Walker was the nation’s 93rd overall prospect according to Rivals. He chose the Bulldogs over the likes of North Carolina and Clemson, among others. Like most freshmen, there’s some fundamental aspects involving technique that coaches will be looking to tweak, but there’s no denying his athleticism. The Defensive MVP in the Carolina Bowl earlier this year, Walker was one of six finalists for the High School Butkus Award. For more on Walker:

Breakdown

Athletic and versatile. Two traits head coach Kirby Smart loves for any of his players to possess. This is particularly true with Walker, who appears to be an inside linebacker, but has the length to ultimately move outside if coaches desire. His athleticism is impressive Along with football, Walker excelled on the basketball court and was also a star in track and field. On the gridiron, Walker’s showed excellent explosion from the two-point stance in pass-rushing situations. He also closed well. Walker has the ability to line up over a receiver in certain situations, another example of the versatility he brings to the field.

Rivals' Adam Friedman on Walker

"He has the skillset to play inside or outside in Georgia's scheme but his length and explosiveness could help the Dawgs get pressure on the quarterback in passing situations. Walker is a big hitter that has no trouble playing sideline-to-sideline and knows how to shed blockers that try to slow him down."

Quoting Jalon Walker

“I just want to be productive. I feel like I am going to come in with a lot of work ethic on my mind. You know there is a whole new room that I have to compliment myself in with new guys and new teammates that I do not really know. Me joining forces with them and us helping each other get better, I feel like it will be a great time for me and experience for me to go in and be better and work on my craft.”

Potential contributions this fall

There will be an opportunity for Walker to make an early impression. The Bulldogs are looking for depth at linebacker, and the North Carolina native will get a close look this spring. There will be plenty of competition, however, but even if he does not crack the rotation, he appears to stand a good chance to perhaps start on several special teams. One, his ability to get up and down the field is obviously a strength. Second, Walker told UGASports in Orlando that he relishes the chance to contribute on special teams as much as he can. But don’t count him out on defense, either. With his first step and ability to rush the passer, it’s certainly conceivable you could see him come in on passing downs.

Along with his athleticsm, Jalon Walker's versatility is one of his strengths. (Rivals.com)

