Early Enrollee Focus: Earnest Greene

As we continue our series taking a closer look at Georgia’s early enrollees, we examine a player who figures to play a huge role on the Bulldogs’ offensive line in the years to come. California native Earnest Greene has quite the future ahead. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Greene finished the season as the nation’s No. 40 overall player, and No. 2 interior offensive lineman for the class of 2022. The graduate of St. John Bosco had offers from over 30 top programs, before ultimately settling with the Bulldogs, no doubt to the delight of position coach Matt Luke. Expected to get looks at both tackle and guard, the fact he’s coming in early should definitely benefit the former four-star, although the competition level will be tough. Nevertheless, Greene figures to be an integral piece to the puzzle on Georgia’s offensive line in the seasons to come.

The Breakdown

Georgia coaches have always loved their offensive linemen to have versatility, and Greene certainly appears to fit the bill. It will be interesting to see what happens, but there appears little doubt that this athletic lineman could slide into guard or tackle Either way, he’s got a chance to be a multi-year starter. In high school when Greene got his hands on an opposing defender, that would-be tackler went down. On most plays, Greene typically found himself getting to the second level, which is exactly the goal Luke wants for his offensive linemen. As a pass protector, Greene had considerable experience considering he played tackle. However, he’ll need to continue to improve his footwork, which is typical of any freshmen first starting out in college. He plays with excellent leverage, however, so that’s definitely another factor in his favor.

Rivals' Adam Gorney on Greene

“Earnest Greene was really outstanding as well playing offensive tackle and it will be interesting to see his position long term at tackle or inside. He’s more athletic than people give him credit for.”

Quoting Greene

“If you look at the dominant performance, they put on against Michigan against two of the better edge rushers if not the best tandem in the country, I don’t know how many quarterback pressures, very little to none, just getting out and letting the big dudes show their athleticism and run a little bit, I just like the aggression they play with and let their guys play in space.”

Potential contributions this fall

Greene will plenty of looks this spring and coaches will want to put him a fast track, but the competition is going to be fairly keen. With Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims and Warren McClendon getting reps at tackle, it could prove difficult to see the field as a true freshman. There could be more opportunities at guard, although again, the Bulldogs have plenty of returning faces there, too. Left guard Justin Shaffer is gone, so that’s an opening, while right guard could be interesting as well. Warren Ericson is returning, but coaches want him to get stronger after replacing him with Jamaree Salyer midway through the national championship game. How well Greene does this spring will determine what chances he receives come fall, but again he’ll have plenty of competition. The aforementioned Mims and Micah Morris are two names to also keep an eye on, with others including the likes of Austin Blaske, Devin Willock, among others, looking to make their mark.

