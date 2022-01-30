Early Enrollee Focus: Bear Alexander

If it seems like you’ve been reading about Keithian “Bear” Alexander forever as a Georgia fan, you would not be incorrect. Alexander originally committed to Georgia, but later decommitted. It initially appeared he might be headed to Texas A&M. But Bulldog coaches were patient and kept recruiting the Texas big man, who ultimately re-upped with Georgia and signed with the program in December. He’s currently on campus as an early enrollee. Although he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn Labrum, a complete recovery is forecast, and he’s expected to be ready for the start of fall camp.

The Breakdown

The five-star performer certainly moved around during his four seasons in high school, playing his freshman season at Terrell (Texas) High in 2018, before joining Denton Ryan HS, helping to lead the team to the Texas 5A state championship. Alexander later took his game to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. where he continued to work on his game. He certainly impressed. Alexander finished the year as the nation’s ninth-ranked overall player according to Rivals, and the second-ranked defensive tackle. Projecting as a three-down player, Alexander does not lose ground, clogs the holes and eats up offensive linemen for his linebackers. The get-off and twitch mixed with his strength shedding blocks allows him to control the trenches. Typical pressure on quarterbacks comes from the outside, be it from a defensive end, outside linebacker, or a corner blitz. With Alexander on the roster, that same pressure Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter produced up the middle will continue with Alexander. His presence brings versatility in schemes and play calls while giving confidence to the secondary they do not have to hold their coverage very long.

Rivals' Ryan Wright on Alexander

"The second coming of Jordan Davis? Alexander is not as tall as Davis, but all the other comparisons apply. Whichever teams Alexander has played for at the high school level, he’s proven to be too much for any interior offensive lineman in Texas and now in Florida."

Potential contributions this fall

Alexander recently underwent surgery to repair an injured labrum, but it's not expected to keep him from being ready for the start of the 2022 campaign. Of course, the fact he's missing out on the spring won't do him any favors, but at least fans will not have to worry about his prognosis moving forward. Knowing that Davis and Wyatt would be moving on to the NFL, Kirby Smart knew he needed to focus on the defensive front and fill the voids with quality players. Alexander certainly fits the bill there. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Alexander is strong, he's explosive, and he has all the talent to step in and make an immediate contribution.

Bear Alexander is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undering shoulder surgery. (Rivals.com)

