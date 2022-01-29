Early Enrollee Focus: De'Nylon Morrissette

As we continue our series breaking down Georgia's early enrollees lets turn our attention to the offense and wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette. Morrissette finished the season as the No. 204 overall player in the nation. Committed to Georgia since last April, Morrissette served as the Bulldogs' "unofficial spokesman" for the 2022 class, encouraging other recruits to ultimately join the program in Athens. Morrissette signed in December.



Background

A standout at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Morrissette chose the Bulldogs over 24 other schools, including Alabama, Auburn and Florida. One of the first things fans will notice about the four-star prospects is that he's coming to Georgia already a physical specimen for a wide receiver. At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Morrissette already has plenty of muscle and according to folks who have watched him play, he uses his strength to his advantage. Throughout his career, Morrissette proved quite adept at going up in a crowd to fight for balls, along with running consistent routes. One of his better games came in the Corky Kell Classic after catching 12 passes for 215 yards against Dacula two years ago.

Rivals' Adam Friedman on Morrissette

"Georgia is really going to like what Morrissette brings to the table. He isn’t a huge receiver but he runs great routes and accelerates quickly so he’s able to get open fairly easily. Morrissette is pretty slippery in the open field and he’s very strong so he’s tough to bring down. He isn’t a burner but that ability to quickly accelerate allows him to pick up important yards after the catch. Morrissette isn’t going to take the top off of college defenses but he does a really good job on jump balls and contested catches, especially over the middle."

Potential contribution this fall

Morrissette will have ample opportunity to make an impression this spring and will receive a long look. Like most receivers coming into Georgia, he'll need to learn to work on his blocking skills and his top-end speed. However, he's a player that compares in many ways to current Bulldog AD Mitchell, and that turned out pretty well for the Bulldogs. Morrissette does have excellent hands and his route running is relatively advanced coming into a college environment for the first time.



De'Nylon Morrissette compares in some ways to Bulldog receiver AD Mitchell. (Rivals.com)

