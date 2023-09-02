Complete Coverage: Bulldogs start slow, finish fast
As expected, top-ranked Georgia overcame a slow offensive start in Saturday's season-opener, to past UT-Maritn, 48-7.
For complete coverage, check out all our content below, and be sure to come back often as we will be updating this page throughout Sunday.
Stories
Beck evaluates his first start as a Bulldog
Analysis
Photos/Videos
Photo Gallery: Recruits at the game
Video: What did UT-Martin say?
Video: Kirby Smart press conference
Postgame Overreaction Show
Watch Along Show
Dawg Walk
More ways to follow the staff at UGASports
Discuss the game with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to UGASports? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Georgia scoop UGASports has to offer.
Follow our staff on Twitter: @AnthonyDasher1, @RadiNabulsi, @JedMay_, @dayneyoung, @patrickgarbin, @BrentRollinsPHD, @SmallwoodTrent, @pmaharry, Dave_mcmahon_stats
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out UGASports' video content on YouTube
Follow UGASports on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram