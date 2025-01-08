Georgia defensive end Big Board for 2026

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It's time to turn the page. The 2025 class is in the rearview mirror following the December early signing period. The 2026 class will now move into focus in the coming weeks as the primary cycle drawing the attention of college coaches. UGASports is previewing what the 2026 cycle looks like for Georgia at this point. Today, we take a look at the defensive ends.

Advertisement

Georgia is prioritizing a pair of in-state standouts at defensive end. Carter Luckie is the younger brother of Bulldog tight end Lawson Luckie. Their father and two uncles also played for Georgia. Now Carter has become a top target in his own right as he heads into his senior year at Norcross High School. Luckie has been on campus multiple times. Buford's Bryce Perry-Wright, meanwhile, is a different story. Georgia was a little slow in offering the Rivals100 prospect, not doing so until this past June. But the Bulldogs have climbed up his list since then and are now a top contender for Perry-Wright.

Daverin Geralds is another in-state prospect to keep an eye on. Georgia has yet to offer the Collins Hill product despite a borderline five-star ranking and a high level of production at the high school level. But things can change quickly. If the Bulldogs do end up offering this winter or spring, Geralds could definitely become a name to watch.

Other targets