Georgia outside linebacker Big Board for 2026

Camron Brooks. (Photo by Lance McCurley)

It's time to turn the page. The 2025 class is in the rearview mirror following the December early signing period. The 2026 class will now move into focus in the coming weeks as the primary cycle drawing the attention of college coaches. UGASports is previewing what the 2026 cycle looks like for Georgia at this point. Today, we take a look at the outside linebacker position.

Georgia is among the boatload of teams pursuing Anthony Jones, the top-ranked defensive player in the 2026 class. In-state powers Auburn and Alabama are also in hot pursuit.

Georgia also has a pair of in-state targets near the top of the board. Camron Brooks has long been a top target. The dominant front-seven player at Thomas County Central has the Bulldogs near the top of his list as they battle Florida State and others. Khamari Brooks, on the other hand, burst onto the radar thanks to a strong junior season at North Oconee. He closed 2024 by dominating in the Titans' state championship victory. Brooks is very high on Georgia, who just signed North Oconee teammate Landon Roldan in the 2025 class.

Georgia also has its eyes on a couple of prospects in North Carolina. The Bulldogs offered Charlotte outside linebacker Rodney Dunham last May. Georgia is among his top schools, along with South Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State, Duke, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Zavion Griffin-Haynes earned an offer from Georgia in September. He then visited Athens for the home win over Auburn on October 5. Georgia is among his top contenders.

