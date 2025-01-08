Transfer Micah Bell commits to Georgia

Georgia has added another Bell to its offense.

Micah Bell has committed to Georgia out of the transfer portal. Bell spent 2024 at Vanderbilt after transferring there from Notre Dame.

Bell is the younger brother of current Georgia receiver Dillon Bell.

The Texas native spent 2023 as a defensive back for Notre Dame. While there are no stats listed for him in 2024, Vanderbilt lists Bell as a receiver on its website.

Georgia has added Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch as receivers out of the transfer portal already. It's not clear whether Bell will remain a receiver at Georgia or switch to another position such as running back.