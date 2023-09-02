Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 48-7 win over UT Martin in the season opener:

On the volume of skill players that he played with tonight

“I mean, once we get in the game, it doesn't really matter who the reps are. We have full trust in every guy that steps on the field. We think that everybody is more than capable, you know, everybody's an athlete, everybody can go out there and compete. As we saw, a lot of different guys made plays. And I mean, personally, I'm very proud of them. And I'm proud of the way we play.”

On his mobility and personal run game

“I feel like in high school I ran the ball a little bit. And like it's different because in practice we don't get hit so like I don't get to run a ton. And then obviously, like when I get in late in the game, we might hand the ball off, I'm going to get to throw it a few time right? So like having the full feel of football back. I mean, that includes the running game. So being able to get hit is a little different. You know, to get here and get reacclimated back to the game. It's super fun.”