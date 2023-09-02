They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 48-7 win over UT Martin in the season opener:
Carson Beck
On the volume of skill players that he played with tonight
“I mean, once we get in the game, it doesn't really matter who the reps are. We have full trust in every guy that steps on the field. We think that everybody is more than capable, you know, everybody's an athlete, everybody can go out there and compete. As we saw, a lot of different guys made plays. And I mean, personally, I'm very proud of them. And I'm proud of the way we play.”
On his mobility and personal run game
“I feel like in high school I ran the ball a little bit. And like it's different because in practice we don't get hit so like I don't get to run a ton. And then obviously, like when I get in late in the game, we might hand the ball off, I'm going to get to throw it a few time right? So like having the full feel of football back. I mean, that includes the running game. So being able to get hit is a little different. You know, to get here and get reacclimated back to the game. It's super fun.”
Nazir Stackhouse
On the defensive backs' performance
"All of my 'DBs' in the secondary had five-plus tackles. They were locking stuff up tonight. And like I was saying, this is the standard. These guys do this at practice every day. To see them go out there and do it again against UT-Martin, it's just something we see normally. The big plays that we see them do, we celebrate, but it's expected."
Brock Bowers
On being back and playing at Sanford Stadium
"Any time you can come out there and play in front of those fans. They were in it the whole game, even with the slow start. They were awesome out there."
Kendall Milton
On the offense's production vs. UT Martin
"This game was a major stepping stone in the identity of our offense."
Malaki Starks
What was Kirby Smart's message to the defense following the game?
"We probably didn't play as good as we wanted to, so we are going to watch tape and we need to have the willingness to accept criticism and get better."