1 – Carson Beck had his first career start under center and the quarterback set career-highs in completions, attempts, and pass yards.

2 – Roderick Robinson II scored his first ever touchdown. It went for two yards in the third quarter.

2-for-2 – Peyton Woodring connected on both field goal attempts (23 and 33 yards) as he replaced Jack Podlesny (who ended up with 60 field goals of his own at UGA).

4 – Late in the first half, Beck found the end zone courtesy of his feet. It was his first career touchdown run and it went for four yards.

5 – After his 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Brock Bowers now has five career rushing touchdowns.

5.5 – Mykel Williams had the only sack for the Dawgs. The sophomore now has five and a half in his career.

7 – UT Martin put up seven points after a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

7 – Cash Jones had seven touches in the game after career-highs with three rushes and four receptions.

8 – Malaki Starks led the Bulldogs on Saturday with eight tackles. Tykee Smith was second with six.

8-0 – Kirby Smart is now 8-0 in season openers, matching former Georgia head coach W.A. Cunningham. Cunningham led Georgia from 1910 to 1919 (minus the two seasons during World World I).

9-for-54 – Kendall Milton led Georgia in both rush attempts with nine and yards on the ground with 54.

10 – Georgia has now won ten straight season openers. The Bulldogs have won all eight under Smart and the last two under Mark Richt. The last season opener loss was against Clemson in 2013.

11 – Eleven different Dawgs caught at least one pass for Georgia. The Bulldogs have had at least ten different players with at least one reception in a game 22 times under Smart and 14 times since the beginning of the 2021 season.

XI – Saturday was the official debut of UGA XI also known as “Boom.”

18 – The Bulldogs set a school record, winning their 18th straight game. The 18 victories also represent the current longest win streak in major college football.

21 – Brock Vandagriff’s first career touchdown pass went for 21 yards to Oscar Delp. It was one play after Vandagriff had his first career completion, a 56-yard pass to Rara Thomas.

21-3-2 – Three different quarterbacks for Georgia completed at least two passes for the Bulldogs (Beck – 23, Stockton – 3, Vandagriff – 2). It was the fourth time under Smart that Georgia had three different players throw at least two completions in the same game with the last being against Charleston Southern in 2021.

26 – The Dawgs’ final touchdown of the game came courtesy of the defense. Freshman Kyron Jones' interception was returned 26 yards for the score. It was Georgia’s first pick-six since the Kelee Ringo memorable gem against Alabama in the 2022 CFP Championship game.

28 – Georgia has won 28 consecutive regular season games, which ties a school record set originally from the 1981 to 1983 seasons.

48 – Georgia put up 48 points against UT Martin. The Bulldogs also scored 48 points in three straight season openers from 2004 to 2006 (Georgia Southern, Boise State, Western Kentucky).

50.2 – Aidan Laros of UT-Martin booted a 50.2-yard average in his eight punts. Four of the eight punts went for over 50 yards.

54 – Mekhi Mews made his first career touchdown reception. It was a short little screen that Mews took for 54 yards.

82-15 – Smart’s record now stands at 82-15 in his 97 games as a head coach.

124 – Bowers had a team-high five receptions against the Skyhawks on Saturday. The All-American now has 124 receptions in his career and is tied for 14th all-time in Georgia history with former Bulldog Andre Hastings.

250 to 39 – In Georgia’s last seven season openers it has outscored its opponents 250 to 39 or an average of 35.7 to 5.6.

400 – The Dawgs amassed 400 yards passing as a team. It's the fourth time under Smart that the Bulldogs have reached the 400 mark and the second straight season opener (439 vs. Oregon).

559 to 260 – Georgia outgained UT Martin 559 total yards to 260 total yards on Saturday. It was the 27th time under Smart that Georgia has had over 500 total yards of offense. To no one's surprise, Georgia is 27-0 in those games.