On being back in Sanford Stadium, the crowd, and the energy…

“I was a little worried. I thought, Man, is our crowd going to turn out? The night game helped. It got cooler as the game went on. The fans were electric in warmups and it felt like an SEC-type atmosphere game. To me, that is the number one thing I wanted to see out of our fanbase. No complacency out of the fanbase made me feel good.”

On Carson Beck’s execution as the game went on…

“I really thought Carson played well. I wouldn’t say there was anything on Carson. Maybe one third down that we should have gotten and converted, he read the guy as a sit-down route and the guy broke in and he probably wasn’t right on that. He has to make that play. That was disappointing. But outside of that Carson played well. He knew when to run, he knew when to get rid of the ball. There was a dead play, he threw it out of bounds. You talk about his decision-making, he did exactly what he did all camp. He didn’t put us in bad situations, he made good decisions, he didn’t throw it to the other team, he didn’t fumble it. He did some really good things. We have to execute better around him and we have to have some guys make some plays and make some guys miss. That’s what we missed early, but when we got on rhythm and started doing our offense we did some pretty good things.”

On things that need to be cleaned up after game one…

“Turnovers would be number one. We have to get turnovers and force them and get some tackles for loss. They did a nice job of running the ball and using their quarterback as an extra element to run the ball. I thought our defense played composed. A lot of guys were back and we didn’t have a lot of injuries on defense so there were a lot of players out there that played a lot of football. I was pleased with that.”