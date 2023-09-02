Mews comes up big

At G-Day, walk-on Mekhi Mews offered an indication he might just be able to play a key role in Georgia’s receiving corps after all. During Saturday night’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin, he proved it wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Mews, who played in just three games last season, made quite the impression, catching three passes for 75 yards. This included his first career touchdown, a 56-yarder from Beck in the third quarter to give Georgia a 24-0 lead. The former Central Gwinnett standout also served as Georgia’s main kickoff and punt returner. Mews averaged 10 yards on two punt returns and brought a kick back 31 yards. “In practice, he balls every single day,” said tight end Brock Bowers, who caught five passes for 75 yards. “He grinds, he just does his thing.” Bulldog fans are learning that for themselves. For those who attended Georgia’s spring game, Saturday’s effort came as no real surprise. Mews caught four passes in G-Day for 91 yards and returned a kick 99 yards, although it was ultimately called back due to a penalty. He wasn’t the only one to make an impression. During his post-game press conference, Smart also cited redshirt freshman receiver C.J. Smith, who caught two passes for 57 yards, with a long catch of 47. “Those are two guys who had outstanding camps, and it rolled over into opportunities,” Smart said. “They’d never really made a play in a game, but they went out there and were able to do that.”

Mekhi Mews scored his first career touchdown and caught three passes for 75 yards. (Kathryn Skean/Staff)

Roderick Robinson makes an impact

No Branson Robinson and no Daijun Edwards meant freshman Roderick Robinson had the opportunity to make a quick impression. He didn't do badly. Robinson rushed eight times for 50 yards, including a 23-yarder in the second quarter and a 2-yard touchdown. “I was proud of Roderick,” Smart said. “There’s nothing like the first time. In my experience, I’ve learned from being an assistant coach, a coordinator, and a head coach that it probably takes 4-5 games before a freshman is comfortable. We’ve got to get through that with some guys.” Meanwhile, senior Kendall Milton was able to start, although Smart said his hamstring tightened up late in the game. “He was not 100 percent. He played because he wanted to play and he didn’t want us to go out and play with two backs who had never taken a college snap before,” Smart said. “He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent, and as the game wore on, his hamstring tightened up some and it started bothering him. But he hasn't been able to do much. He’s just getting back to where he can do some things.” Smart said Edwards “probably could have played.”

Missing Bulldogs

Although Georgia did not appear to suffer any significant injuries during the game, the Bulldogs did not have their full complement of players. Most were due to the fact they were still recovering from respective ailments, although a couple were apparently for other reasons. They included: Ladd McConkey (back). Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (internal issue, per Smart). Jackson Meeks (foot). De’Nylan Morrissette (unknown). EJ Lightsey (unknown). Chris Peal (turf toe). Daijun Edwards (knee). Raylen Wilson (knee). Tykee Smith, Brock Bowers, and Tyrion Ingram each went in the injury tent in the third, but each emerged looking none the worse for wear. Bowers and Smith both told the media after the game there were no issues.

Truss honors Willock

Two weeks ago, center Sedrick Van Pran suggested that he and his teammates would likely have some kind of tribute for Devin Willock, killed in a car wreck last January. Saturday, it became clear what the group had in mind. When the Bulldogs took the field for warmups, senior left guard Xavier Truss was wearing Willock’s No. 77. “I just want to say how much I miss that man and how much a blessing it is to wear that number,” Truss said. “This is something we and Coach (Stacy) Searels decided as a group.” This was not the last time a Bulldog player will wear the number. “A different player every week is going to get the chance to represent Devin, represent the way he tried to live every week, and the way he played by wearing 77,” Truss said. “To be the first player chosen to represent my old roommate, my best friend--it just means the world.”

