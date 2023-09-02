Postgame News and Notes
Mews comes up big
At G-Day, walk-on Mekhi Mews offered an indication he might just be able to play a key role in Georgia’s receiving corps after all.
During Saturday night’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin, he proved it wasn’t just a flash in the pan.
Mews, who played in just three games last season, made quite the impression, catching three passes for 75 yards. This included his first career touchdown, a 56-yarder from Beck in the third quarter to give Georgia a 24-0 lead.
The former Central Gwinnett standout also served as Georgia’s main kickoff and punt returner. Mews averaged 10 yards on two punt returns and brought a kick back 31 yards.
“In practice, he balls every single day,” said tight end Brock Bowers, who caught five passes for 75 yards. “He grinds, he just does his thing.”
Bulldog fans are learning that for themselves.
For those who attended Georgia’s spring game, Saturday’s effort came as no real surprise.
Mews caught four passes in G-Day for 91 yards and returned a kick 99 yards, although it was ultimately called back due to a penalty.
He wasn’t the only one to make an impression.
During his post-game press conference, Smart also cited redshirt freshman receiver C.J. Smith, who caught two passes for 57 yards, with a long catch of 47.
“Those are two guys who had outstanding camps, and it rolled over into opportunities,” Smart said. “They’d never really made a play in a game, but they went out there and were able to do that.”
Roderick Robinson makes an impact
No Branson Robinson and no Daijun Edwards meant freshman Roderick Robinson had the opportunity to make a quick impression.
He didn't do badly.
Robinson rushed eight times for 50 yards, including a 23-yarder in the second quarter and a 2-yard touchdown.
“I was proud of Roderick,” Smart said. “There’s nothing like the first time. In my experience, I’ve learned from being an assistant coach, a coordinator, and a head coach that it probably takes 4-5 games before a freshman is comfortable. We’ve got to get through that with some guys.”
Meanwhile, senior Kendall Milton was able to start, although Smart said his hamstring tightened up late in the game.
“He was not 100 percent. He played because he wanted to play and he didn’t want us to go out and play with two backs who had never taken a college snap before,” Smart said. “He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent, and as the game wore on, his hamstring tightened up some and it started bothering him. But he hasn't been able to do much. He’s just getting back to where he can do some things.”
Smart said Edwards “probably could have played.”
Missing Bulldogs
Although Georgia did not appear to suffer any significant injuries during the game, the Bulldogs did not have their full complement of players.
Most were due to the fact they were still recovering from respective ailments, although a couple were apparently for other reasons.
They included:
Ladd McConkey (back).
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (internal issue, per Smart).
Jackson Meeks (foot).
De’Nylan Morrissette (unknown).
EJ Lightsey (unknown).
Chris Peal (turf toe).
Daijun Edwards (knee).
Raylen Wilson (knee).
Tykee Smith, Brock Bowers, and Tyrion Ingram each went in the injury tent in the third, but each emerged looking none the worse for wear.
Bowers and Smith both told the media after the game there were no issues.
Truss honors Willock
Two weeks ago, center Sedrick Van Pran suggested that he and his teammates would likely have some kind of tribute for Devin Willock, killed in a car wreck last January.
Saturday, it became clear what the group had in mind.
When the Bulldogs took the field for warmups, senior left guard Xavier Truss was wearing Willock’s No. 77.
“I just want to say how much I miss that man and how much a blessing it is to wear that number,” Truss said. “This is something we and Coach (Stacy) Searels decided as a group.”
This was not the last time a Bulldog player will wear the number.
“A different player every week is going to get the chance to represent Devin, represent the way he tried to live every week, and the way he played by wearing 77,” Truss said. “To be the first player chosen to represent my old roommate, my best friend--it just means the world.”
This and that
… Junior quarterback Carson Beck made his first career start and finished 21-for-31 for 294 yards and one touchdown. In the first half, he was 14-for-21 for 140 yards. Also, he had his first career rushing touchdown, a four-yarder to make it 14-0 with 4:29 left in the first half. In the 3rd quarter, Beck connected for a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mews to cap a 98-yard drive on six plays in 2:32. It put the Bulldogs in front 24-0.
Also, redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff (2-for-3, 77 yards, one touchdown) entered the game late in the 3rd quarter. His first career completion came on a 56-yarder to junior RaRa Thomas, his first as a Bulldog. On the next play, he connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Oscar Delp to cap a 77-yard drive in two plays in just 37 seconds for a 38-0 advantage. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton (3-for-5, 29 yards, 2 rushes for 18 yards) saw his first action with 6:39 left in the game and led the team to a field goal.
… Eleven Bulldogs caught a pass. The leading receivers were Bowers, redshirt sophomore tailback Cash Jones (career-high four catches for 25 yards), and Mews (3 catches, 75 yards, one touchdown). Mews had a 54-yard touchdown catch for his first career touchdown. Sophomore TE Oscar Delp had a 21-yard touchdown catch.
… Kicker Peyton Woodring registered 12 points, going 6-for-6 on point-afters and made field goals covering 23 and 33 yards. He is the first true freshman placekicker to make his debut in the season opener since 2012 (Marshall Morgan tallied nine points against Buffalo). Junior Jared Zirkel handled kickoffs. Sophomore Brett Thorson punted five times for a 44.6 average with a long of 53 yards.
… Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran, Javon Bullard, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson served as the captains.
… There were three first-time starters on defense: junior Chaz Chambliss (outside linebacker), redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey (inside linebacker), and sophomore Daylen Everette (cornerback). There were five first-time starters on offense: junior Carson Beck (quarterback), sophomore Oscar Delp (tight end), redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III (left tackle), redshirt sophomore Mekhi Mews (wide receiver) and junior Arian Smith (wide receiver). Woodring, meanwhile, was almost making his debut. Van Pran made his team-leading 31st career start.
… UT-Martin received $500,000 for playing the Bulldogs.
… Second-team offensive line: Austin Blaske (left tackle), Micah Morris (left guard), Jared Wilson (center), Dylan Fairchild (right guard), Chad Lindberg (right tackle).
… Among the NFL Bulldogs attending Saturday’s game were Broderick Jones, Kearis Jackson, James Cook, and Jordan Davis.
… Georgia’s jumbo package on the goal line featured offensive linemen Dylan Fairchild and Chad Lindberg, who wore No. 85.
… Redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey was the first cornerback to come off the bench, replacing Daylen Everette during UT-Martin’s third possession.
… Woodring handled field goals and extra points, with Jared Zirkel taking care of kickoffs.
… Smael Mondon did receive a few snaps after missing most of the preseason recovering from a foot injury.
… Running back Andrew Paul saw his first collegiate action after missing last season with a torn ACL. The Texas native started the second half for the Bulldogs, leaning forward for a 2-yard gain.
… Freshman Monroe Freeling received some second-half reps at right tackle.
… Georgia’s 559 yards would have been the fourth-most in a game in 2022.
… Sixteen true freshmen suited up for the Bulldogs. They included: Roderick Robinson, Troy Bowles, Zeed Haynes, Daniel Harris, Anthony Evans III, Sam M’Pemba, Gabe Harris, Kyron Jones, Jamaal Jarrett, Monroe Freeling, Pearce Spurlin III, Damon Wilson, CJ Allen, Jordan Hall, Joenel Aguero, and Peyton Woodring.