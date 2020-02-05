National Signing Day Headquarters
It's been a memorable day for Georgia as the Bulldogs claimed the nation's top-recruiting class in the Rivals team rankings for the third year in a row.
As usual, UGASports was on location in multiple cities, so to make it easier to see all the news, we linked all of our signing day content into this one easy to find place.
We hope you enjoy.
Stories
Georgia lands the No.1 signing class for third year in a row
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on top-ranked class
Nation's top-ranked tackle Broderick Jones sticks with Dawgs
Three-star Daran Branch flips to Georgia
Sedrick Van Pran doesn't waiver
Video
Cameron Kinnie on his decision
Sedrick Van Pran makes the call