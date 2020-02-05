News More News
National Signing Day Headquarters

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
It's been a memorable day for Georgia as the Bulldogs claimed the nation's top-recruiting class in the Rivals team rankings for the third year in a row.

As usual, UGASports was on location in multiple cities, so to make it easier to see all the news, we linked all of our signing day content into this one easy to find place.

We hope you enjoy.

Daran Branch flipped from Ole Miss to Georgia Wednesday.
Stories

Georgia lands the No.1 signing class for third year in a row

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on top-ranked class

Nation's top-ranked tackle Broderick Jones sticks with Dawgs

Three-star Daran Branch flips to Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran doesn't waiver

Meet the new Bulldogs

Dawgs add Cameron Kinnie

Video

Kirby Smart press conference

Daran Branch flips to Georgia

Quick Q&A with Daran Branch

Cameron Kinnie on his decision

Sedrick Van Pran makes the call

Quick Q&A with Sedrick Van Pran

Opinion

Live Blog

Updated team rankings

Signing Day Wrap Up Show

