Early on the morning of National Signing Day, Georgia received a commitment for its 2020 class from three-star prospect Cameron Kinnie of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga. Kinnie, who is listed as a strongside defensive lineman, is projected to play the interior offensive line—guard or center—for the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s interest in Kinnie, which only recently transpired, and the Bulldogs’ dwindling number of available scholarships had some questioning exactly what type of offer the 6-foot-3, 307-pound recruit received (i.e., full scholarship, preferred walk-on, etc.). UGASports attended the announcement at Collins Hill to get clarification from Kinnie, who said he is indeed on full scholarship.

"It's a great opportunity," Kinnie said of his signing with Georgia. "Just this signing class as a whole, the future is bright. We're coming..."

In 2017, Kinnie, as an offensive lineman, was one of just two sophomores (of 65 total players) who earned first- or second-team Region 6-AAAAAAA honors as voted on by league coaches. Besides playing center last season, he starred on the other side of the ball for the Eagles, as well, totaling 63 tackles, including 18 for loss with six sacks, and six quarterback hurries.

Prior to being offered by the Bulldogs on January 20, Kinnie held offers from Syracuse and Iowa State, along with approximately a half-dozen from Group of 5 and FCS schools. He took his official visit to Georgia the weekend before last, before ultimately deciding on the Bulldogs over Army and Air Force.

"It started with Eddie Gordon (graduate assistant—offense), and then Coach [Todd] Hartley (tight ends coach) reached out, and it just built from there," Kinnie said of his contact with Georgia. "Coach Matt Luke (offensive line coach) said he's trying to make the offensive line more athletic as a whole so they can move around better. I guess I can move, so..."

Notably, Kinnie is the 13th prospect from Collins Hill High School to sign with a Power 5 program just since 2014—but the first to sign with Georgia.