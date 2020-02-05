Kirby Smart on NSD: 'Recruiting never sleeps!'
0:03 - Smart's opening comments regarding National Signing Day
4:04 - Job by Matt Luke thus far and incoming o-line class
5:40 - Replacing Jake Fromm at QB with Jamie Newman
7:08 - Importance of recruiting rankings
8:34 - Replacing offensive tackles with true freshman, like Broderick Jones
10:07 - Cameron Kinnie; Smart's criterion of linemen
11:20 - Changes on the offensive staff; their recruiting
12:05 - UGA's offense "different" in 2020 compared to 2019?
12:46 - On Coach Monken
13:17 - Coaching roles that are still open?
13:40 - In-state recruiting/Out-of-state recruiting
14:32 - Uniqueness of UGA's recruiting, especially considering changes
15:46 - Recruiting high-quality prospects based on character