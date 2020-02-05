Announcing his decision from his school’s auditorium the morning of National Signing Day, three-star cornerback Daran Branch of Amite (La.) High School signed with Georgia, becoming the Bulldogs’ fourth defensive back for the 2020 class.

Branch, the nation’s No. 73-ranked recruit at his position and No. 28 overall prospect in Louisiana, had been committed to Miami (Fla.) for approximately eight months before changing his mind and committing to Ole Miss in mid-November—or about two weeks prior to Matt Luke being fired as the Rebels’ head coach. Luke, who was soon hired as Georgia’s offensive line coach, apparently kept in close contact with Branch, who would ultimately change his mind again.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Branch is a big, physical defensive back who has shown a lot of versatility playing both cornerback and safety. He is an excellent tackler and has been clocked in the 4.5 range in the 40.

Choosing Georgia among more than a dozen offers, including from Auburn, Tennessee, and Colorado, Branch will likely have his work cut out for him to see time in the Bulldog secondary in 2020. Besides signing three other defensive backs in this class, Georgia returns eight players from the unit who saw more than 200 snaps last season. Still, Branch has never shied away from competition—and doesn’t plan on doing so upon his arrival to Athens.

Notably, with Branch joining fellow Louisianans Makiya Tongue (2019), Major Burns (2020), and Sedrick Van Pran (2020), Georgia has lured four prospects from the Pelican State in just the last two years after signing only one recruit from Louisiana during the previous 20 years (1999-2018).

