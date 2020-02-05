After Sam Pittman set into motion one of Georgia’s strongest offensive line hauls, Luke managed to seal the deal on Wednesday, as the nation’s top tackle, Broderick Jones , and top center, Sedrick Van Pran , both renewed their commitments to the Bulldogs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Jones, Georgia’s longest tenured commitment in the Class of 2020, climbed into the top spot at the tackle position during the final Rivals.com update for the class last month. Originally committing on April 28 of 2018, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman ranks as the No. 5 player overall in the nation. A product of Lithonia High School, Jones saw Auburn present the greatest threat to the Bulldogs down the stretch, but the five-star senior opted to pass on an official visit to see the Tigers last weekend. He’d previously taken official visits to see Illinois and Arkansas.

Van Pran, meanwhile, spent his final weekend of the recruiting cycle visiting the Florida Gators and received a late push from the LSU staff. In the end, however, it was the Bulldogs, who’d held his commitment since mid-August, who landed his official signature. Hailing from New Orleans’ Warren Easton High School, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Van Pran ranks as the No. 83 player in the Class of 2020.

Both Jones and Van Pran took their official visits to Georgia during the weekend of January 25.

The official signing of the two caps an already impressive haul from the early period in December, which saw five-star tackle Tate Ratledge, four-star tackle Chad Lindberg, and three-star tackle Devin Willock come aboard.